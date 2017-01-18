Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable Dressed As Kareena Kapoor Khan From Jab We Met

On several occasions, Alia Bhatt has said that she loves Kareena Kapoor Khan and is a big fan of the actress.

Recently, the two actresses featured in the same movie Udta Punjab and Alia won Filmfare for best actress for the same film. It was during the Filmfare award ceremony that Alia performed in order to pay tribute to B-town's beautiful leading ladies. And of course among the many women that she paid tribute to was her favourite actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Alia chose to enact one of Kareena's most loved roles - Geet from the movie Jab We Met and not only did Bhatt danced to Yeh Ishq Haye from the film but also dressed up like Kareena to do justice to her portrayal of the actress.

In a boomerang video of Alia, she is seen in a white full sleeve top, a black corset and a red skirt just like what Kareena wore for the song.

Manish Malhotra shared the video with the caption, "#adorable @aliaabhatt performing a tribute to #iconic #actresses here in #kareenakapoor's look from the #Film #JabWeMet #DancePerformace #jiofilmfareawards #Costume #CustomMade #manishmalhotralabel #costumedesign @mmalhotraworld."

Alia looked as beautiful, stunning and adorable as Kareena and it was surely a wonderful way to pay tribute to her favourite actress.