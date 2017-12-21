All Accused In 2G Scam Walk Free, Twitter Wonders Where Did The Money Go

With the #2GScamVerdict expected shortly, take a look at the timeline of the biggest scam in independent India #LIVE; https://t.co/KWmrTLMgcV pic.twitter.com/SlM14ACnNU — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 21, 2017

As a former minister for Telecom & IT, I refused to pass judgement on the 2G ‘scam’. I wish CAG & the press had done the same, that the special court delivered justice sooner & that CBI & other agencies are held accountable for serious acts of omission — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) December 21, 2017

Clearly the Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country: Shashi Tharoor, Congress #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/MK8IEYHVuV — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Will BJP now apologise to the nation for stalling parliament for years, slowing down India's growth story, levelling baseless accusations against the then government for BJP's hunger to be in power at any cost? Shame on their power hungry politics #2GScamVerdict — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 21, 2017

Supreme canceled all licenses in 2012. Now, all accused are acquitted in #2GScamVerdict. Is this a Joke? Now, don't expect anything over CWG, Augusta, National Herald scams etc. All these are just for Election speeches. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 21, 2017

One thing s clear in India, do corruption as much as u can. Don't worry our law will save u and u will be saint. #2GScamVerdict — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) December 21, 2017

Dear folks who rant about India's bottomless corruption,the impunity with which politicians loot,or ask why Gandhi family roams free,hope you got your reality check with #2GScamVerdict — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) December 21, 2017

The SC while cancelling the 122 licenses had said that the actions of Raja and company 'virtually amounted to gifting away national assets'. If no one is guilty then why were licenses cancelled? #2GScamVerdict — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) December 21, 2017

Supreme Court cancelled licences.



Trial court acquits all accused.



And we are expected to Trust the Judiciary. #2GScamVerdict — Harsh Lapsia (@harshlapsia) December 21, 2017

We are still to punish those guilty in the #2GScam while India is moving rapidly towards setting up #5Gnetworks.

Justice really moves at less than #1G speeds. — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) December 21, 2017

#2GScamVerdict

No one killed Jessica

No one killed black buck

No one was driving

No one was scamming — Diwakar (@diwakarlmishra) December 21, 2017

No one killed Jesica

No one Killed black buck

No one killed Arushi

No one Destroyed Ram Temple

And Now

No one stole 176K crs...



WaAh Me-Lord wAah 🙌🙌#2GScamVerdict — Raju Srivastav (@Gajodhar_007) December 21, 2017

If there is no such 2G Scam (#2GScamVerdict)

1) Why SC cancelled all 122 telecom licences allotted under #2GSpectrum?

2) Why SC ruled 85/122 licences were outside eligibility criteria for allocation?

3) Why SC said 122 licences were granted in arbitrary & unconstitutional manner? — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 21, 2017

It is not #2GScamVerdict

It is a Scam on 2GVerdict — Kamaljii (@kamaljii) December 21, 2017

Judiciary biggest corrupt institutions of India.. case running for 8 yrs now say no evidence then why put them on trial .

Crores of money made by judge & advocates in #2GScamVerdict — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) December 21, 2017

A Tech Savvy PM Showing how to disable #2G network in order to get better connectivity with Karunanidhi.(2017)#2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/sKpPgEheQX — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) December 21, 2017

MMS : Signal Theek aa rha h ab?

Sibal : Full Signal With Zero Loss.

MMS: Vadhiya Ji Vadhiya, Anna aur Vinod Rai ko conference pe le ab.



(2017) 😂#2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/GWAi49w682 — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) December 21, 2017

Vodafone providing 2G speed for the price of 4G is the real 2G scam. #2GScamVerdict — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 21, 2017

India has moved to 4G and Modi government is busy opening files of 2G. Another failure of digital India. This Modi, I tell you will take us back to stone age.#2GScamVerdict — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) December 21, 2017

Judge : Give one good reason to free you from all the charges?



Kanimozhi & A Raja : Sir duniya 4G pe paunch gayi, aap abhi 2G pe hi atke ho.



Judge : Point hai, jao free... #2GScamVerdict — Sweta Singh (@iSwetaSinghAT) December 21, 2017

Ghabra mat Tau, main teri aaulad par koi aanch nahi aane dunga. #2GVerdict pic.twitter.com/3iHd7cjHVy — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) December 21, 2017

A Raja, Kanimozhi, and 15 others accused in the 2G scam were acquitted by a special CBI court on Thursday.Special CBI judge OP Saini said the prosecution has failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, a private complainant in the case, wants the CBI to appeal against the acquittals in High Court.Former UPA ministers are now training their guns on former CAG Vinod Rai, who had pegged the loss to the exchequer at Rs 1.76 lakh crore. The trial in 2G spectrum scam started six years ago in 2011 after the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI case for offences that entailed punishment ranging from six months to life imprisonment.Raja said he’ll first read the verdict “like a good lawyer and then comment”.Former Union minister Milind Deora said "CBI and other agencies" should be held accountable.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country"The National Spokesperson of Congress took to Twitter and wrote, "Will BJP now apologise to the nation for stalling parliament for years, slowing down India's growth story, levelling baseless accusations against the then government for BJP's hunger to be in power at any cost? Shame on their power hungry politics #2GScamVerdict"However, Twitterati came out in full force to express their disappointment over the verdict. Many also pointed out Supreme Court's cancellation of 122 licenses for mobile networks issued during A Raja’s tenure as Telecom Minister.Of course, there were many who cracked jokes around the verdict.