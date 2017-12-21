GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
All Accused In 2G Scam Walk Free, Twitter Wonders Where Did The Money Go

Social media users expressed their disappointment on Twitter as all 17 accused in the 2G scam walked free on Thursday.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:December 21, 2017, 12:55 PM IST
File photo of A Raja.
A Raja, Kanimozhi, and 15 others accused in the 2G scam were acquitted by a special CBI court on Thursday.

Special CBI judge OP Saini said the prosecution has failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, a private complainant in the case, wants the CBI to appeal against the acquittals in High Court.

Former UPA ministers are now training their guns on former CAG Vinod Rai, who had pegged the loss to the exchequer at Rs 1.76 lakh crore. The trial in 2G spectrum scam started six years ago in 2011 after the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI case for offences that entailed punishment ranging from six months to life imprisonment.

Raja said he’ll first read the verdict “like a good lawyer and then comment”.




Former Union minister Milind Deora said "CBI and other agencies" should be held accountable.




Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country"




The National Spokesperson of Congress took to Twitter and wrote, "Will BJP now apologise to the nation for stalling parliament for years, slowing down India's growth story, levelling baseless accusations against the then government for BJP's hunger to be in power at any cost? Shame on their power hungry politics #2GScamVerdict"





However, Twitterati came out in full force to express their disappointment over the verdict. Many also pointed out Supreme Court's cancellation of 122 licenses for mobile networks issued during A Raja’s tenure as Telecom Minister.








































Of course, there were many who cracked jokes around the verdict.























