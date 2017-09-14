GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amazon Forced to Delete 900 Online Reviews of Hillary Clinton's New Book

Amazon.com was compelled to delete over 900 online reviews of Hillary Clinton's 'What Happened' which was published on Tuesday

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2017, 11:11 AM IST
Amazon Forced to Delete 900 Online Reviews of Hillary Clinton's New Book
File image of Hillary Clinton. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
Amazon.com seems to have deleted over 900 online reviews of the book What Happened penned by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The move came after publishers felt that the writers did not actually read the book. The book, which went on sale on Tuesday, has now over 500 online reviews with an average rating of five stars and all marked "verified purchaser", meaning those who had bought the book from the Amazon website. However, the book attracted over 1,600 reviews till Wednesday, mostly not discussing the book but either praising or criticizing the US politician.

The publishers opined that many of the early reviews were not from those who actually read the book.
