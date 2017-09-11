American Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel‏ Loves Jimikki Kammal. Here's Proof.



not until now, but I love it! https://t.co/6Qv9StTdpY



— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 8, 2017



In case you were living in a place with no Internet connection, the song 'Jimikki Kammal' from Mohanlal starrer and Onam release Velipadinte Pusthakam has gone insanely viral on the Internet. Since its upload on YouTube in August, the song has garnered more than 11m views. Yep.The trippy dance number which is already a rage in Tamil Nadu and Kerala has reached all parts of India, thanks to its catchy tune and beats. Some fans even called it the 'Despacito' of Tamil Nadu.But now, the song has crossed seas and somehow reached the Hollywood. That's the power of music and social media. The popular American television host and comedian recently tweeted that he loves the song too.While we were busy tapping our foot to the song, one curious Twitter user couldn't help but ask the American host Kimmel on the micro blogging site if he had heard the song because of the uncanny similarity of 'Jimikki Kammal' with 'Jimmy Kimmel'.The user (@varun_s_kumar) tweeted to Kimmel a video of a group of Indian School of Commerce students from Kerala dancing to the song during the Onam festivities.The video that has been watched more than 4.7 million times found a new viewer in late-night talk show host Kimmel who replied to the tweet saying he'd not heard the song until now but that he loved it.Just in case if you wanted to watch the original song that has been composed by Shaan Rahman and sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni.