1-min read

American Woman Handles Home Invasion by Snake Like a Boss in Viral Video

Shantanu David |

Updated: June 9, 2017, 4:51 PM IST
A screen grab from SunShine McCurry's viral Facebook video

The world may have just discovered a worthy successor to the late ‘crocodile hunter’ Steve Irwin in American tattoo artist SunShine McCurry. A video posted on Facebook by her, which shows her confronting a five to six-feet black snake in her living room, has garnered almost four million views since it was uploaded last week.

The video shows McCurry talking about finding the snake in her living room when she returned home before showing the snake itself. Cool as a cucumber, McCurry arms herself with a pillowcase and casually captures the snake, remarking, “We got us another one”. Once she takes it outdoors, she removes the unidentified snake from the case to estimate its size before releasing it. Check out the video of this real-life Wonder Woman.

First Published: June 9, 2017, 4:41 PM IST
