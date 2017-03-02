Amid worldwide debates and discussions on gender equality, equal rights for men and women both at workplace and otherwise, gender pay gap etc, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to clear his stand on the subject.

In a tweet that the superstar posted on the microblogging site on Thursday morning, the veteran actor is seen holding a placard that reads, "When I die, the assets that i shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son! #GenderEquality #WeAreEqual." He caption the image, " #WeAreEqual .. and #genderequality ... the picture says it all!! (sic)."

In India, where traditionally it is seen that a father bequeaths his all to his son/s, this move by the actor has been regarded as breaking the stereotype and setting new goals and standards.

The actor who has been quite vocal about his stance on gender equality even before this, recently made headlines for his role in the film Pink. The movie takes a swipe at patriarchy-driven India, highlights how the women in the country are expected to live by a regressive code and showcases how the society looks down upon women who have a 'modern and independent approach' towards life and the society as a whole.

Earlier, the megastar had written a letter to his grand-daugthers Navya Naveli and Aaradhya, in which he encouraged them to follow their heart and not bend their own rules because the society expects them to live in a certain way. He explained to them that even though they bear famous surnames, the world would tell them to behave in a certain way because they are women. And so he asked them to make their own mistakes, make their own judgement and marry only when they want to and not when people ask them to.