Amitabh Bachchan Confuses His Madame Tussauds Delhi Wax Statue For A Photograph

On Thursday, the official curtain raiser of Madame Tussauds Delhi was held in the capital where three wax figures including that of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, American pop icon Lady Gaga and Madame Anna Maria 'Marie' Tussauds were unveiled.

The tourist attraction which will open doors in the month of June in Connaught Place, will be spread across the first and second floor of Regal Cinema complex in the capital.

The first wax statue that was unveiled at the event was that of Mr Amitabh Bachchan. And as soon as the covers of the wax figure were pulled down for the audience to have a glimpse of it, everyone with their cameras and mobile phones flocked to the front rows to capture the wax model.

(Photo: Reuters)

Social media platforms were flooded with pictures of Mr Bachchan's wax figure with people clicking selfies and capturing close ups of the model. One such picture on Twitter came to the notice of the megastar.

The 74-year-old actor who is quite active on Twitter, often posting his views and opinion on topical issues, took to the microblogging site again to re-tweet a picture of his recently unveiled wax figure, mistaking it for his photograph.

The wax figure of Mr Bachchan - clad in a blue bandhgala and black trousers - was a perfect replica of the actor. Every detail was taken care of so diligently that the Shehenshah of Bollywood himself got confused and thought it to be his photograph.

He tweeted, "This is a close up of the Madam Tussauds image in wax in Delhi ... gosh I thought it was my photograph (sic)."

this is a close up of the Madam Tussauds image in wax in Delhi ... gosh I thought it was my photograph https://t.co/LVaW82gGzQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2017

In fact, not just the actor, even people on social media were of the opinion that the team of Madame Tussauds had done a great job.

@SrBachchan You look soooo real in the wax statue Amitji 👌💖🌷🌹 Kudos to the people who work on bring this impeccable perfection everytime🙇❤ pic.twitter.com/E60eQdQp8X — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) January 12, 2017

@SrBachchan yes.. i find it much closer to your looks than what i saw in London — Saikarunakant (@saikarun) January 12, 2017

@SrBachchan Madam Tussauds team have done a fantastic job. Looks so real. Hope they change the one in London & put a replica of this one — Doc Naik (@ZicoNaik) January 12, 2017

@SrBachchan surely. Eye expressions are always essential for wax. I found this better then London one — Prabirr Bhatt (@PrabirBhatt) January 12, 2017

Each wax figure is created with the expertise of over 20 international and local artistes working at a time to ensure an authentic visitor experience.

"The whole process starts with a sitting. A sitting is the two-hour-long session that we spend with a celebrity. We take all kinds of measurements, photographs, samples of skins tones, hair, close up pictures of the eyes, we go really close. We give all the information to UK in the studios where a brilliant team comes together and starts with the creation of the wax figure," said Petra, studio artist at Madame Tussauds, to News18.com.

As far as price of the ticket is concerned, Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director Merlin Entertainments India Private Ltd, said that the prices will be affordable -- though details have been kept under wraps as of now.

"We are a tourist attraction, so with the standard and quality of figures, you can imagine what it will be. The figure cost will be very comfortable for all classes, all age groups and all people. It will be very competitive. There will be special prices for school people and some other sections," Jain said at a press conference in Delhi.

This is the 23rd branch of Madame Tussauds across the world, and Merlin Entertainment is looking forward to a red carpet welcome.

With input from IANS.