GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
6-min read

Angry Over PM Following 'Trolls', Twitter Trends #BlockNarendraModi

A Twitter movement of sorts took off on the micro blogging site with users expressing their anger over the Modi following 'troll' accounts who justified and celebrated Gauri Lankesh's death.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 7, 2017, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Angry Over PM Following 'Trolls', Twitter Trends #BlockNarendraModi
A Twitter movement of sorts took off on the micro blogging site with users expressing their anger over the Modi following 'troll' accounts who justified and celebrated Gauri Lankesh's death.
Veteran Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Lankesh was a well-known critic of right-wing politics in the country, particularly Hindutva, and was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid.

Ms. Lankesh collapsed after she was shot at by three assailants as she was entering her house at around 8 pm. Her death comes two years after and bears a striking resemblance to the killing of leading progressive thinker and researcher MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead in Dharwad in August 2015.

As soon as the news of Ms. Lankesh's murder broke, fellow journalists, activists, and friends took to Twitter to express their shock and anger.













Amidst this, there were some who celebrated Lankesh's death while some went on to justify her murder.











There was such an outpour of abusive content on Twitter that Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to issue a statement against such abusive messages.


He wrote:

"I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that."








While the nation was mourning, Nikhil Dadhich (@nikhildadhich), a Twitter user, used an abusive reference to the journalist's death. Dadich who claimed to be a garment manufacturer on his Twitter profile.

According to his Twitter bio (now removed), Nikhil is a “businessman”, “Hindu Nationalist” and feels “Honored To Be Followed By PM Sh @narendramodi Ji”.

nikhil

He wrote:

"Ek kuttiya kutte ki maut kya mari, saare pille ek sur mein bilbila rahe hain" (It took a bitch to die a dog's death, for all pups to howl in the same tune)

nikhil dadich

Apart from the anger over Lankesh's murder, there was a rise in anger over the fact that Prime Minister Modi was following abusive trolls on Twitter. This anger converted into a movement of sorts with people tweeting a screenshot of blocked verified account of Modi with the hashtag #BlockNarendraModi.

Here's a list of some users who blocked the PM:

























































While there were several tweets that were against the blocking of the PM.


"Don't agree with people who #BlockNarendraModi. Blocking just signals the end of dialogue. Criticise him but don't block, " a user wrote.





Aam Aadmi Party leader Ankit Lal wrote, "Sorry, won't #BlockNarendraModi. Will raise my voice and make sure that he listens to it."




Lal also added a line to his bio.


"Proud not to be followed by PM Modi!"




While some ring-wing accounts went against the tide and blocked AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Rahul Gandhi because ¯_(ツ)_/¯.












Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES