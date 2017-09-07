Angry Over PM Following 'Trolls', Twitter Trends #BlockNarendraModi

Shocking and blood curdling to hear about the murder of Gauri Lankesh. These monstrous criminals must be nailed n dealt with sternly — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 5, 2017

As a friend, colleague & admirer for decades shocked & shattered to hear of the murder of Gauri Lankesh,one of India's gutsiest journalists — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 5, 2017

Numbed by news of Gauri Lankesh's murder. She was gutsy, level-headed, defiant—everything we need in a journalist in these troubled times. — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 5, 2017

Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by "unidentified assailants". Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 5, 2017

So, Commy Gauri Lankesh has been murdered mercilessly. Your deeds always come back to haunt you, they say. Amen.#Bengaluru#GauriLankesh — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017

Those who blv in bloody Revolution now mourning fate of Gauri Lankesh. How does it feel to be on the receiving end?#Bengaluru#GauriLankesh — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017

Jaisi karni vaisi bharni https://t.co/SXNewq0Tz1 — Ashish Mishra pune (@aashish81us) September 5, 2017

I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017

Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi because he lies to the country. Repeatedly. Zero apologies, zero accountability, deliberate lies misleading country. pic.twitter.com/JB4MGuAS7C — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017

An absentee PM who cant care about d country that voted him to power & follows venomous people on Twitter. #BlockNarendraModi is a good idea pic.twitter.com/MAjXNL1lbB — Akshay Bajaj (@villagerurbaine) September 6, 2017

Friends, lets make it a record by blocking this manto the max... #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/GbhSs0bxa1 — RajasekarChem® (@RajasekarASho7) September 6, 2017

I too can't follow someone who inspires filthy abusive trolls to threaten & harm dissent voices #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Lquj8Hih2N — Sahil Prasad (@laxmi407) September 6, 2017

Albeit I have unfollowd Mr. Modi long back but today I blocked him as my PM is a follower of Scoundrels & sick mindset.#BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/tqMogJmwa1 — Bishnu (@bishnu467) September 6, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi until he blocks hatred and the hate mongers, trolls and trouble makres, the cow vigilantes and the moral brigades pic.twitter.com/bfpD3lru8f — #iStandWithFarmers (@suresh_ediga) September 6, 2017

Do you hesitate to block people on social networks? If so, you shouldn’t. Blocking is a virtue.#BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/sFzF8Nu1n4 — Er.Gopal Krishan (@Gop_krishan) September 6, 2017

After a huge campaign #BlockNarendraModi

Coward deletes "Honoured 2b Folowed by Narendra Modiji"

Not sure if our PM has unfollowed him yet! pic.twitter.com/NDX6sTzDpT — Arnaz Hathiram (@Milkyway1955Z) September 7, 2017

Don't agree with people who #BlockNarendraModi. Blocking just signals the end of dialogue. Criticise him but don't block. — Meghnad ‍ (@Memeghnad) September 7, 2017

Sorry, won't #BlockNarendraModi.



Will raise my voice and make sure that he listens to it. — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 7, 2017

I'm proud of not being followed by PM Modi. Are you? pic.twitter.com/2pFIiFdEzk — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 7, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi cz u don't deserve development,

U guys deserve that Italian Sh**, who try to break India for their own benefit.. — Kajol (@kajol_0714) September 7, 2017

OPP trendng #BlockNarendraModi as if it will affect his popularity

How will thr trollers earn den#BlockArvindKejriwal#BlockOfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/DzCnCIymsx — श्वेता सिंह (@swetasinghsinha) September 7, 2017

Veteran Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday.Lankesh was a well-known critic of right-wing politics in the country, particularly Hindutva, and was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid.Ms. Lankesh collapsed after she was shot at by three assailants as she was entering her house at around 8 pm. Her death comes two years after and bears a striking resemblance to the killing of leading progressive thinker and researcher MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead in Dharwad in August 2015.He wrote:"I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that."While the nation was mourning, Nikhil Dadhich (@nikhildadhich), a Twitter user, used an abusive reference to the journalist's death. Dadich who claimed to be a garment manufacturer on his Twitter profile.According to his Twitter bio (now removed), Nikhil is a “businessman”, “Hindu Nationalist” and feels “Honored To Be Followed By PM Sh @narendramodi Ji”."Ek kuttiya kutte ki maut kya mari, saare pille ek sur mein bilbila rahe hain" (It took a bitch to die a dog's death, for all pups to howl in the same tune)Apart from the anger over Lankesh's murder, there was a rise in anger over the fact that Prime Minister Modi was following abusive trolls on Twitter. This anger converted into a movement of sorts with people tweeting a screenshot of blocked verified account of Modi with the hashtag #BlockNarendraModi."Don't agree with people who #BlockNarendraModi. Blocking just signals the end of dialogue. Criticise him but don't block, " a user wrote."Proud not to be followed by PM Modi!"