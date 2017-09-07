Angry Over PM Following 'Trolls', Twitter Trends #BlockNarendraModi
A Twitter movement of sorts took off on the micro blogging site with users expressing their anger over the Modi following 'troll' accounts who justified and celebrated Gauri Lankesh's death.
Lankesh was a well-known critic of right-wing politics in the country, particularly Hindutva, and was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid.
Ms. Lankesh collapsed after she was shot at by three assailants as she was entering her house at around 8 pm. Her death comes two years after and bears a striking resemblance to the killing of leading progressive thinker and researcher MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead in Dharwad in August 2015.
As soon as the news of Ms. Lankesh's murder broke, fellow journalists, activists, and friends took to Twitter to express their shock and anger.
Shocking and blood curdling to hear about the murder of Gauri Lankesh. These monstrous criminals must be nailed n dealt with sternly— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 5, 2017
As a friend, colleague & admirer for decades shocked & shattered to hear of the murder of Gauri Lankesh,one of India's gutsiest journalists— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 5, 2017
Numbed by news of Gauri Lankesh's murder. She was gutsy, level-headed, defiant—everything we need in a journalist in these troubled times.— Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 5, 2017
Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by "unidentified assailants". Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them?— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 5, 2017
Amidst this, there were some who celebrated Lankesh's death while some went on to justify her murder.
So, Commy Gauri Lankesh has been murdered mercilessly. Your deeds always come back to haunt you, they say. Amen.#Bengaluru#GauriLankesh— Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017
Those who blv in bloody Revolution now mourning fate of Gauri Lankesh. How does it feel to be on the receiving end?#Bengaluru#GauriLankesh— Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017
Jaisi karni vaisi bharni https://t.co/SXNewq0Tz1— Ashish Mishra pune (@aashish81us) September 5, 2017
There was such an outpour of abusive content on Twitter that Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to issue a statement against such abusive messages.
He wrote:
"I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that."
I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh.— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017
Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that.— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017
While the nation was mourning, Nikhil Dadhich (@nikhildadhich), a Twitter user, used an abusive reference to the journalist's death. Dadich who claimed to be a garment manufacturer on his Twitter profile.
According to his Twitter bio (now removed), Nikhil is a “businessman”, “Hindu Nationalist” and feels “Honored To Be Followed By PM Sh @narendramodi Ji”.
He wrote:
"Ek kuttiya kutte ki maut kya mari, saare pille ek sur mein bilbila rahe hain" (It took a bitch to die a dog's death, for all pups to howl in the same tune)
Apart from the anger over Lankesh's murder, there was a rise in anger over the fact that Prime Minister Modi was following abusive trolls on Twitter. This anger converted into a movement of sorts with people tweeting a screenshot of blocked verified account of Modi with the hashtag #BlockNarendraModi.
Here's a list of some users who blocked the PM:
#BlockNarendraModi because he lies to the country. Repeatedly. Zero apologies, zero accountability, deliberate lies misleading country. pic.twitter.com/JB4MGuAS7C— Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017
#BlockNarendraModi— K Padma Rani (@KPadmaRani1) September 6, 2017
Guys I am in pic.twitter.com/Hot7Wu6hC2
The worst PM india has seen till now. Following all abuser. #Shame#BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/KAmzI0ItHU— #RohingyaGenocide (@deshbhakt_129) September 7, 2017
I blocked him. Did you? #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/fhOBfymyDy— Sasidharan Pazhoor (@inquestioner) September 6, 2017
An absentee PM who cant care about d country that voted him to power & follows venomous people on Twitter. #BlockNarendraModi is a good idea pic.twitter.com/MAjXNL1lbB— Akshay Bajaj (@villagerurbaine) September 6, 2017
Friends, lets make it a record by blocking this manto the max... #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/GbhSs0bxa1— RajasekarChem® (@RajasekarASho7) September 6, 2017
I too can't follow someone who inspires filthy abusive trolls to threaten & harm dissent voices #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Lquj8Hih2N— Sahil Prasad (@laxmi407) September 6, 2017
Albeit I have unfollowd Mr. Modi long back but today I blocked him as my PM is a follower of Scoundrels & sick mindset.#BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/tqMogJmwa1— Bishnu (@bishnu467) September 6, 2017
Must block him.— shadab khan (@shadabk2426) September 7, 2017
He follows such abusers..
Shame on u .@narendramodi #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/VahMkORAKB
#BlockNarendraModi until he blocks hatred and the hate mongers, trolls and trouble makres, the cow vigilantes and the moral brigades pic.twitter.com/bfpD3lru8f— #iStandWithFarmers (@suresh_ediga) September 6, 2017
Do you hesitate to block people on social networks? If so, you shouldn’t. Blocking is a virtue.#BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/sFzF8Nu1n4— Er.Gopal Krishan (@Gop_krishan) September 6, 2017
After a huge campaign #BlockNarendraModi— Arnaz Hathiram (@Milkyway1955Z) September 7, 2017
Coward deletes "Honoured 2b Folowed by Narendra Modiji"
Not sure if our PM has unfollowed him yet! pic.twitter.com/NDX6sTzDpT
I #BlockNarendraModi— Office RG Fan (@offficeRGFan) September 6, 2017
friends have u? pic.twitter.com/QlumTXao1W
#BlockNarendraModi— K. Chandrakumar (@kurup62) September 6, 2017
Have you done it ? pic.twitter.com/I9kc6NklVQ
While there were several tweets that were against the blocking of the PM.
"Don't agree with people who #BlockNarendraModi. Blocking just signals the end of dialogue. Criticise him but don't block, " a user wrote.
Don't agree with people who #BlockNarendraModi. Blocking just signals the end of dialogue. Criticise him but don't block.— Meghnad (@Memeghnad) September 7, 2017
Aam Aadmi Party leader Ankit Lal wrote, "Sorry, won't #BlockNarendraModi. Will raise my voice and make sure that he listens to it."
Sorry, won't #BlockNarendraModi.— Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 7, 2017
Will raise my voice and make sure that he listens to it.
Lal also added a line to his bio.
"Proud not to be followed by PM Modi!"
I'm proud of not being followed by PM Modi. Are you? pic.twitter.com/2pFIiFdEzk— Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 7, 2017
While some ring-wing accounts went against the tide and blocked AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Rahul Gandhi because ¯_(ツ)_/¯.
Hey ! Today people are trending #BlockNarendraModi— Sanjib Ghoshসঞ্জীব (@sampadscales) September 7, 2017
So, I also decided to participate on this..✌#BlockArvindKejriwal#BlockOfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/BBQrA1iuSb
#BlockNarendraModi cz u don't deserve development,— Kajol (@kajol_0714) September 7, 2017
U guys deserve that Italian Sh**, who try to break India for their own benefit..
OPP trendng #BlockNarendraModi as if it will affect his popularity— श्वेता सिंह (@swetasinghsinha) September 7, 2017
How will thr trollers earn den#BlockArvindKejriwal#BlockOfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/DzCnCIymsx
#BlockNarendraModi ??— Shiv_Priya (@Anu1021996) September 7, 2017
Shameless Group of Corrupt jokers,Scammers&Supporters of Terrorrism,planning
how2spoil d country#BlockOpposition pic.twitter.com/cg5IBKm4e1
