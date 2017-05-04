DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Anil Kapoor Clicking Sonam's Photos At National Awards Is Every Proud Dad
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
On Wednesday, while actress Sonam Kapoor was being presented with a 'Special Mention' at the 64th National Awards ceremony held in the capital, it was her father and actor Anil Kapoor who was living and enjoying each moment of the special event.
Looking gorgeous dressed in a pastel green saree, as Sonam went up on the stage to accept her citation, her father who accompanied her at the prestigious ceremony, got up to click photographs of his daughter, just like any non-celebrity dad would, whose daughter had made him proud.
In the images shared on social media, dad Anil Kapoor was gleaming with excitement and joy as he clicked pictures of Sonam with his smartphone.
In fact, the actor himself took to Twitter to share an image of him clicking his daughter's pictures while Sonam received the huge honour from President Pranab Mukherjee. He captioned the image, "Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Father turns photographer (sic)."
Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Father turns photographer! Congratulations @sonamakapoor !! So proud!! #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/6dpXkfv5AZ
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Soon after Mr Kapoor shared the image, various reactions poured in. While some congratulated Sonam and him, others wrote that they totally related to the proud dad's candid gesture of getting up to click his daughter's pictures.
@AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @MIB_India Aww so sweet ! Proud father! No greater joy in life than seeing your kids succeed
— Shalini (@gracesha15) May 3, 2017
@AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @MIB_India Heartiest Congratulations to Sonam.....Heartiest Heartiest Congratulations to the proud father....
— Amna Ahmad (@AmnaAhmad2010) May 3, 2017
@AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @MIB_India Proud moment for any father..congrats
— SamirSinha (@samir_sinha) May 3, 2017
@AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @MIB_India Awwie! Proud father!
— Fatima Rizvi (@FatimaRizvi25) May 3, 2017
Apart from dad Anil Kapoor, Sonam's rumoured beau Anand Ahuja and mother Sunita Kapoor were also present by her side at the 64th National Film Awards.
