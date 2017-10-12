Fans walked out of Rahman's concert in UK after being disappointed about too many Tamil songs. pic.twitter.com/duBqQCxHrV — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 14, 2017

When Rahman sir wins 2 Oscars and creates history, he is "An Indian", but 7-8 Tamil gaane kya gaa liye aap naraaz hote ho. What yaar? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017

Need more Hindi Punjabi songs #ARRahman #Wembley #ssearena feels like come to a South Indian concert @arrahman — Saurabh Sethi (@Saurabh_Sethi25) July 8, 2017

Hindi ppl who attended an A R Rahman concert complained about no Hindi songs in a 2-3 hr event. Valid concern since they paid for d tickets. — ಅಮೋಘವರ್ಷ (@nripatunga) July 12, 2017

Watch A R Rahman troll North Indians who complained about him playing tamil songs in a concert 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZKf86MsXl5 — Od (@odshek) October 10, 2017

Oscar-winning composer and darling of multiple film industries, A R Rahman got slammed on social media earlier this year for performing Tamil songs at the Wembley Stadium.The Mozart of Madras played to a full house in a concert titled "Netru, Indru, Naalai" (Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow) gig at the London event on July 8 which didn't hit the right chord with all his fans, especially his Bollywood song admirers.A few songs into the concert though, like the proverbial glass, the hall became half-empty, or half-full.The concert was followed by many negative tweets and comments by the miffed fans at maestro's decision to sing Tamil songs at an event that was.. titled in Tamil.The fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment.However, there were some sane voices that came out in support of Rahman. South Indian singer Chinmayi Sripada also took to Twitter and wrote:Rahman who is set to perform in Canada will conduct two concerts. Yep. One exclusively for the Hindi fans and other for the Tamil fans (October 20 and 21 respectively).In a video put out by ARYA Canada Inc, Rahman says, "Canada, be ready, we're coming for you. We're coming with two shows, a Tamil show and a Hindi show. It's all about the music! Tum saath ho... we're coming just for you."And just before the video ends, the Academy Award winner takes a cheeky jibe at the disappointed fans who left his concert at the Wembley Stadium.He says, "I'm sure the Tamil show is for Hindi people and the Hindi show is for Tamil people. I'm just joking!"The comments section too under ARYA Canada Inc's video appreciated the "epic trolling".