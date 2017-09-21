GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arnab Goswami Trolled On Twitter After Claim On Gujarat Riots Coverage

The video, purportedly from a gathering in Assam when the Congress was in power there, was soon taken down from the Internet.

CNN-News18

Updated:September 21, 2017, 4:34 PM IST
Arnab Goswami Trolled On Twitter After Claim On Gujarat Riots Coverage
Photo credits: @krishashok / Twitter
It started with an undated video in which Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, talks about how he was confronted by a Trishul-wielding mob of Hindu fundamentalists in Ahmedabad while covering the 2002 Gujarat riots for NDTV.

The account has all the details, except possibly one - that the incident really happened, according to many of his former colleagues, not with Goswami, but with his former boss Rajdeep Sardesai.

Sardesai, now prime time anchor with India Today TV, took to Twitter to try and set the record straight saying. “Wow! My friend Arnab claims his car attacked next to CM Res in Guj riots! Truth: he wasn't covering Ahmedabad riots!!”








Sardesai also pointed out that the incident was included in his book - "2014: The Election That Changed India - published three years ago. Members of NDTV’s 2002 team validated Sardesai's version.




The video, purportedly from a gathering in Assam when the Congress was in power there, was soon taken down from the Internet. But by then the meme army latched on, and Goswami was pictured reporting every significant occasion - from World War II to India's Independence to Tianenman Square.

Here are the most hilarious ones under the hashtag #ArnabDidIt which trended at the top on Wednesday:
























































One of Goswami's colleagues later tweeted an old picture which showed her boss along with Rajdeep Sardesai as part of the NDTV team which covered the 2002 riots.




Other reports countered this defence pointing out the picture was taken at a much later stage during the coverage of the riots.

