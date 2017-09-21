Arnab Goswami Trolled On Twitter After Claim On Gujarat Riots Coverage
The video, purportedly from a gathering in Assam when the Congress was in power there, was soon taken down from the Internet.
Photo credits: @krishashok / Twitter
The account has all the details, except possibly one - that the incident really happened, according to many of his former colleagues, not with Goswami, but with his former boss Rajdeep Sardesai.
Sardesai, now prime time anchor with India Today TV, took to Twitter to try and set the record straight saying. “Wow! My friend Arnab claims his car attacked next to CM Res in Guj riots! Truth: he wasn't covering Ahmedabad riots!!”
Wow! My friend Arnab claims his car attacked next to CM Res in Guj riots! Truth:he wasn't covering Ahmedabad riots!! https://t.co/xOe7zY8rCp— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 19, 2017
Fekugiri has its limits, but seeing this, I feel sorry for my profession. https://t.co/xOe7zY8rCp— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 19, 2017
Sardesai also pointed out that the incident was included in his book - "2014: The Election That Changed India - published three years ago. Members of NDTV’s 2002 team validated Sardesai's version.
Absolutely. @sardesairajdeep cameraman Narendra & others came back to @sanjeevrsingh office/house after incident with glass all over them. https://t.co/eflLWJgr64— Nalin Mehta (@nalinmehta) September 19, 2017
The video, purportedly from a gathering in Assam when the Congress was in power there, was soon taken down from the Internet. But by then the meme army latched on, and Goswami was pictured reporting every significant occasion - from World War II to India's Independence to Tianenman Square.
Here are the most hilarious ones under the hashtag #ArnabDidIt which trended at the top on Wednesday:
Arnabbbbbb…… finishes off in style….a magnificent strike into the crowd….India lift the world cup after 28 years. #ArnabDidIt pic.twitter.com/fD3v2KqJT0— Super Commando 🐼 (@Eaglesiar) September 20, 2017
A war veteran paying homages to martyrs of 1947, 1965, 1971, 1999 & 26/11 at first ever war museum built by PM Modi (2017)#ArnabDidIt pic.twitter.com/iOWJcAzm6D— Dr. Sania 🇮🇳 (@DrSaniaMaan) September 20, 2017
How Arnab treated Rajdeep while picking up his story #ArnabDidIt pic.twitter.com/WXB47BDFhU— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 20, 2017
Einstein Thanking Nehru for fixing a meeting with Arnab Goswami in order to teach Einstein “The Theory of Relativity”. (1915)#ArnabDidIt pic.twitter.com/LKpnd3ZqVz— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) September 20, 2017
BREAKING ON NDTV: Arnab Goswami, a contract killer, was also trying to kill Vidya Balan in Kahaani 1. #ArnabDidIt pic.twitter.com/wCii49tbfZ— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 20, 2017
Arnab Goswami training Muhammad Ali for “The Rumble in the Jungle” to defeat George Foreman, Zaire.(1974)#ArnabDidIt pic.twitter.com/K8LQzayF3S— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) September 20, 2017
#ArnabDidIt: (via a friend). pic.twitter.com/Qb37I2wlvv— Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) September 20, 2017
Arnab Goswami posing for a picture with Gandhi just before handing over the speech of Quit India Movement to him, Bombay.(1942) #ArnabDidIt pic.twitter.com/eG00WejNPL— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) September 20, 2017
Who beat Rajnikanth black and blue?#ArnabDidIt 😜😜— James Wilson (@jamewils) September 20, 2017
Couldn't resist it. Arnab— Krish Ashok (@krishashok) September 20, 2017
1. meeting with the Luftwaffe to plan to liberate India
2. Inspecting the INA
3. Sharing a moment with Edwina pic.twitter.com/jcLsxgW5fU
Arnab defeated Maharana Pratap at the Battle of Haldighati (1576)#ArnabDidIt pic.twitter.com/LyYeFzmrgr— Sahil Jain (@jainsahil344) September 20, 2017
Battle of Longewala. Major Arnab Goswami. 23rd Batallion. Punjab Regiment. Rest is history #ArnabDidIt— Joy (@Joydas) September 20, 2017
Arnoob with Bapu during #QuitIndiaMovement against Mughals. (Circa 1556) #ArnabDidIt pic.twitter.com/qHAoUo2Mrf— Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) September 20, 2017
One of Goswami's colleagues later tweeted an old picture which showed her boss along with Rajdeep Sardesai as part of the NDTV team which covered the 2002 riots.
The crew that covered 2002 Gujarat riots pic.twitter.com/W5OEcxTZwm— Prema Sridevi (@premasridevi) September 20, 2017
Other reports countered this defence pointing out the picture was taken at a much later stage during the coverage of the riots.
