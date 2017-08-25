As Riots Break Out, Sidharth Malhotra Draws Severe Flak For Promoting His Movie

Dera violence in Delhi, two buses set ablaze on Mandoli flyover in Delhi's Nand Nagri. #RamRahimSingh (ANI)



LIVE: https://t.co/bXNCQfcDjn pic.twitter.com/oIGI7gf5S6 — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017

Violence spills out of #Panchkula and #Sirsa into Delhi. #RamRahimSingh supporters set train on fire in Anand Vihar Railway Station, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TT1QLVxU3b — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017

Student of the year 2012 refuses to grow up. #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/az5OifkvUF — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 25, 2017

After this shameless tweet people should bycott his film — Sadak ka Gunda 😎 (@Raggi03) August 25, 2017

R u really so stupid — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 25, 2017

I am planning to go to #Panchkula just give me the movie in phone. I would love to watch it between teargas and bullets. — Chandler Bing (@honest_jokes) August 25, 2017

These should have been two separate tweets lol

You can wish them peace without promoting your film Sid — Hani (@rf_fangirl) August 25, 2017

Don't die. Our film is coming soon. I don't even. pic.twitter.com/OIskNqHDb2 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) August 25, 2017

Seriously? You can promote your film later https://t.co/h7vszOiecO — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) August 25, 2017

Kuch hope hi nahi hai bollywood mei iq ka https://t.co/ZDzPbJ0uAD — Shama (@Smhing_) August 25, 2017

Is he this dumb, or he has done this deliberately? https://t.co/6rb8oVOjqt — Vishakha (@VishakhaJ18) August 25, 2017

GOOD GOD, BOLLYWOOD. CAN YOU PLEASE CONTROL YOUR STUPID TEENAGE CHILDREN. PLEASE. https://t.co/WIiIA7SlRq — Gigi (is back) (@mycrotchetyluv) August 25, 2017

Bhai we all paytm you 100Rs but please deactivate your account and live in peace. https://t.co/npkbkRjoT9 — adah (@SlinkyFeline_) August 25, 2017

Irony died watching a gentleman. pic.twitter.com/88jVleEecO — Swagshank (@zZoker) August 25, 2017

RT if you have never seen an actor stoop so low to promote his film. https://t.co/mt3PNO3DcZ — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 25, 2017

He..he tweeted...he tweeted twice..for two.. different states.. He tweeted the same shit...twice...TWICE...how stupid are these actors? pic.twitter.com/Uz1Mgf9byF — Aditya (@Brewkenstein) August 25, 2017

Slowest claps not slow enough for this pic.twitter.com/U5oSfCHSV8 — Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) August 25, 2017

Bollywood Maslow's hierarchy -

* Stay safe

* Watch my movie https://t.co/9nQfVmq7Qz — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) August 25, 2017

Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana https://t.co/u8TeWwEaW0 and prayers. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

At least 13 people have been killed and more than 200 injured as Panchkula turned into a virtual war zone after Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape by a CBI court on Friday.The followers of the godman have gone on a rampage in three states. The rioters have torched at least two railway stations, a power grid and petrol pumps in Haryana.In Delhi, a train has been set on fire in Anand Vihar and two buses have also been torched. Media persons, including News18 staff, have also been attacked.The government's claims of keeping the situation under control have fallen flat. The controversial godman-turned-actor now faces a minimum of 10 years in jail since the victim was a minor at the time of the sexual assault.Sidharth Malhotra, whose new film,A Gentleman , opened in theatres today, took to the microblogging site Twitter to promote the movie. Although the tweet was posted before the Dera verdict, the actor was subjected to trolls because of his insensitive approach to promoting his movie.Malhotra wrote, "To all the people of Haryana, please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove."All hell broke loose on Twitter as people called out on actor's ignorance and how Bollywood is only concerned about promoting their films even when people are losing their lives and law and order situation in several states has gone for a toss.He wrote, "Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana http://suffer.Love and prayers."The actor further wrote, "To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers."