As Riots Break Out, Sidharth Malhotra Draws Severe Flak For Promoting His Movie

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 25, 2017, 7:20 PM IST
As Riots Break Out, Sidharth Malhotra Draws Severe Flak For Promoting His Movie
At least 13 people have been killed and more than 200 injured as Panchkula turned into a virtual war zone after Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape by a CBI court on Friday.

The followers of the godman have gone on a rampage in three states. The rioters have torched at least two railway stations, a power grid and petrol pumps in Haryana.

In Delhi, a train has been set on fire in Anand Vihar and two buses have also been torched. Media persons, including News18 staff, have also been attacked.





The government's claims of keeping the situation under control have fallen flat. The controversial godman-turned-actor now faces a minimum of 10 years in jail since the victim was a minor at the time of the sexual assault.









Sidharth Malhotra, whose new film,A Gentleman , opened in theatres today, took to the microblogging site Twitter to promote the movie. Although the tweet was posted before the Dera verdict, the actor was subjected to trolls because of his insensitive approach to promoting his movie.

Malhotra wrote, "To all the people of Haryana, please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove."


All hell broke loose on Twitter as people called out on actor's ignorance and how Bollywood is only concerned about promoting their films even when people are losing their lives and law and order situation in several states has gone for a toss.


































































Realising the gravity of the situation, the actor, however, came online to show concern and "clarify" his tweets.

He wrote, "Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana http://suffer.Love and prayers."





The actor further wrote, "To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers."



