As Riots Break Out, Sidharth Malhotra Draws Severe Flak For Promoting His Movie
Wake up Sid!
The followers of the godman have gone on a rampage in three states. The rioters have torched at least two railway stations, a power grid and petrol pumps in Haryana.
In Delhi, a train has been set on fire in Anand Vihar and two buses have also been torched. Media persons, including News18 staff, have also been attacked.
Dera violence in Delhi, two buses set ablaze on Mandoli flyover in Delhi's Nand Nagri. #RamRahimSingh (ANI)— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/bXNCQfcDjn pic.twitter.com/oIGI7gf5S6
The government's claims of keeping the situation under control have fallen flat. The controversial godman-turned-actor now faces a minimum of 10 years in jail since the victim was a minor at the time of the sexual assault.
#UPDATE -- 13 dead in #Panchkula and 200 injured in Dera violence | @SubhajitSG with the details. #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/XkSgYID7IT— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
Violence spills out of #Panchkula and #Sirsa into Delhi. #RamRahimSingh supporters set train on fire in Anand Vihar Railway Station, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TT1QLVxU3b— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
Sidharth Malhotra, whose new film,A Gentleman , opened in theatres today, took to the microblogging site Twitter to promote the movie. Although the tweet was posted before the Dera verdict, the actor was subjected to trolls because of his insensitive approach to promoting his movie.
Malhotra wrote, "To all the people of Haryana, please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove."
All hell broke loose on Twitter as people called out on actor's ignorance and how Bollywood is only concerned about promoting their films even when people are losing their lives and law and order situation in several states has gone for a toss.
Student of the year 2012 refuses to grow up. #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/az5OifkvUF— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 25, 2017
After this shameless tweet people should bycott his film— Sadak ka Gunda 😎 (@Raggi03) August 25, 2017
August 25, 2017
R u really so stupid— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 25, 2017
I am planning to go to #Panchkula just give me the movie in phone. I would love to watch it between teargas and bullets.— Chandler Bing (@honest_jokes) August 25, 2017
Sidharth malhotra promoting his film 😹😹😹#RamRahimVerdict #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/Uruy7bxRQv— RoflNath (@Roflnath) August 25, 2017
These should have been two separate tweets lol— Hani (@rf_fangirl) August 25, 2017
You can wish them peace without promoting your film Sid
Don't die. Our film is coming soon. I don't even. pic.twitter.com/OIskNqHDb2— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) August 25, 2017
Seriously? You can promote your film later https://t.co/h7vszOiecO— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) August 25, 2017
Kuch hope hi nahi hai bollywood mei iq ka https://t.co/ZDzPbJ0uAD— Shama (@Smhing_) August 25, 2017
Is he this dumb, or he has done this deliberately? https://t.co/6rb8oVOjqt— Vishakha (@VishakhaJ18) August 25, 2017
GOOD GOD, BOLLYWOOD. CAN YOU PLEASE CONTROL YOUR STUPID TEENAGE CHILDREN. PLEASE. https://t.co/WIiIA7SlRq— Gigi (is back) (@mycrotchetyluv) August 25, 2017
Bhai we all paytm you 100Rs but please deactivate your account and live in peace. https://t.co/npkbkRjoT9— adah (@SlinkyFeline_) August 25, 2017
Irony died watching a gentleman. pic.twitter.com/88jVleEecO— Swagshank (@zZoker) August 25, 2017
RT if you have never seen an actor stoop so low to promote his film. https://t.co/mt3PNO3DcZ— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 25, 2017
He..he tweeted...he tweeted twice..for two.. different states.. He tweeted the same shit...twice...TWICE...how stupid are these actors? pic.twitter.com/Uz1Mgf9byF— Aditya (@Brewkenstein) August 25, 2017
Slowest claps not slow enough for this pic.twitter.com/U5oSfCHSV8— Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) August 25, 2017
Bollywood Maslow's hierarchy -— Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) August 25, 2017
* Stay safe
* Watch my movie https://t.co/9nQfVmq7Qz
Realising the gravity of the situation, the actor, however, came online to show concern and "clarify" his tweets.
He wrote, "Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana http://suffer.Love and prayers."
Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana https://t.co/u8TeWwEaW0 and prayers.— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017
The actor further wrote, "To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers."
To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017
