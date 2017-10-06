Australian Man Selling Traditional Charpoy For $990 Has Left Indians Dumbfounded



Chai Tea was bad, you thought? Ha! Here comes the Charpoy Cot. (That price makes my head reel). I need to go lie down on my own charpoy cot. pic.twitter.com/Yw2V5ju96R

— charukesi (@charukesi) October 4, 2017

While Indians are made to feel ashamed of rural lifestyle, many others have started to appreciate & use "Datun", "Dona" & now "Charpoy". pic.twitter.com/w2k4Wk8nCe — Ashima Singh 🇮🇳 (@AshiQuotes) October 5, 2017

Seriously? $990... @Australia must be full of GULLIBLE people.... In India @OfficeOfRG gives Charpoys ABSOLUTELY FREE! Contact him.. pic.twitter.com/LgHYgQGVw1 — MediaCrooks (@mediacrooks) October 5, 2017

ROCL! Rolling On Charpoy Laughing 😁😁😁 $990! pic.twitter.com/8PEWbDdBBR — Яøÿ (@MixedRaita) October 4, 2017

Won't be long before the rich & famous start importing it from Australia as a status symbol! https://t.co/IoYxW0pmDt — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) October 5, 2017

Our desi 'khatiya' going places 😃 pic.twitter.com/t3rAlEhyXr — shalini (@shals15) October 5, 2017

Do you know the importance of your खटिया? pic.twitter.com/EGNlHlW3Xh — अमित श्रीवास्तव (@AmiSri) October 5, 2017

Why do we alwyz need gora thappa on our own things 2 b recognized?haldiwala doodh ke baad now khatiya became imported foreign returned 😂😂 https://t.co/gf2h7sYsT3 — Netra Daoo (@onlyonenetra) October 5, 2017

The humble desi manji goes global with all the bells and whistles of western marketing pic.twitter.com/9lZHyd4jJ6 — Haroun Rashid (@HarounRashid2) October 5, 2017