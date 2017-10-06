GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Australian Man Selling Traditional Charpoy For $990 Has Left Indians Dumbfounded

A Sydney man put up an ad for traditional hand-woven charpoy at an Indian grocery shop for $990.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 6, 2017, 11:50 AM IST
Photo credits: @charukesi
Traditional Indian beds Charpoy or "khatiya" which are a common sight in the rural areas or dhabas has found a special place in the heart of an Aussie man. Yep.

The hand-woven natural fibre bed caught Daniel Bloore's attention while visiting India in search of a music teacher according to SBS Punjabi.

He apparently made one and sold it to a friend after which he decided to make charpoys for sale.

Hailing from Sydney, Bloore put up an advertisement at an Indian grocery shop six months ago and claims that he has received an overwhelming response.

The flyer reads:


Traditional Indian Daybed: Charpoy

Made from beautiful Maple timber with strong Mortise and Tenon Joints
Strong Manila rope hand-woven bedding
Standard size 2100mm (Long) * 1130 (wide) * 600mm (high) but size can be made to order
Extremely comfortable
100% Australian made to an ancient Indian design (thousands of years old)
Delivery Sydney metropolitan area




"I found it very comfortable. I use a four-inch foam mattress on it and I absolutely love it," he told SBS Punjabi. Bloore further adds that he has been sleeping on his hand-woven double bed for over a year-and-a-half now.

Now, paying $990 (INR 50,126) for a hand-woven charpoy/cot/khatiya that is available online in India for less than $20 (INR 1000) has naturally left many on the Indian Twitter astonished.

However, Bloore backs his premium pricing. He says, "it’s a lot of work to make these beds. The timber and the rope cost almost half of the price and then it takes many hours to make the frame."

As soon as the ad caught the eyes of Indians, it spread like wildfire on the micro-blogging site.










































Even the neighbours couldn't help it but share.


