Australian Man Selling Traditional Charpoy For $990 Has Left Indians Dumbfounded
A Sydney man put up an ad for traditional hand-woven charpoy at an Indian grocery shop for $990.
Photo credits: @charukesi
The hand-woven natural fibre bed caught Daniel Bloore's attention while visiting India in search of a music teacher according to SBS Punjabi.
He apparently made one and sold it to a friend after which he decided to make charpoys for sale.
Hailing from Sydney, Bloore put up an advertisement at an Indian grocery shop six months ago and claims that he has received an overwhelming response.
The flyer reads:
Traditional Indian Daybed: Charpoy
Made from beautiful Maple timber with strong Mortise and Tenon Joints
Strong Manila rope hand-woven bedding
Standard size 2100mm (Long) * 1130 (wide) * 600mm (high) but size can be made to order
Extremely comfortable
100% Australian made to an ancient Indian design (thousands of years old)
Delivery Sydney metropolitan area
Chai Tea was bad, you thought? Ha! Here comes the Charpoy Cot. (That price makes my head reel). I need to go lie down on my own charpoy cot. pic.twitter.com/Yw2V5ju96R
— charukesi (@charukesi) October 4, 2017
"I found it very comfortable. I use a four-inch foam mattress on it and I absolutely love it," he told SBS Punjabi. Bloore further adds that he has been sleeping on his hand-woven double bed for over a year-and-a-half now.
Now, paying $990 (INR 50,126) for a hand-woven charpoy/cot/khatiya that is available online in India for less than $20 (INR 1000) has naturally left many on the Indian Twitter astonished.
However, Bloore backs his premium pricing. He says, "it’s a lot of work to make these beds. The timber and the rope cost almost half of the price and then it takes many hours to make the frame."
As soon as the ad caught the eyes of Indians, it spread like wildfire on the micro-blogging site.
If this is real #Indians can mint money in #Australia selling our old stuff - #Charpoy #CaneFurniture #Mora #ClothesHorses #ClayUtensils ... pic.twitter.com/fnRaFuhdcI— mainakde (@mainakde) October 5, 2017
While Indians are made to feel ashamed of rural lifestyle, many others have started to appreciate & use "Datun", "Dona" & now "Charpoy". pic.twitter.com/w2k4Wk8nCe— Ashima Singh 🇮🇳 (@AshiQuotes) October 5, 2017
How to sell! pic.twitter.com/lcoWM5l641— Indradeep Khan (@IndradeepKhan) October 4, 2017
Seriously? $990... @Australia must be full of GULLIBLE people.... In India @OfficeOfRG gives Charpoys ABSOLUTELY FREE! Contact him.. pic.twitter.com/LgHYgQGVw1— MediaCrooks (@mediacrooks) October 5, 2017
ROCL! Rolling On Charpoy Laughing 😁😁😁 $990! pic.twitter.com/8PEWbDdBBR— Яøÿ (@MixedRaita) October 4, 2017
Won't be long before the rich & famous start importing it from Australia as a status symbol! https://t.co/IoYxW0pmDt— MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) October 5, 2017
Our desi 'khatiya' going places 😃 pic.twitter.com/t3rAlEhyXr— shalini (@shals15) October 5, 2017
Do you know the importance of your खटिया? pic.twitter.com/EGNlHlW3Xh— अमित श्रीवास्तव (@AmiSri) October 5, 2017
Why do we alwyz need gora thappa on our own things 2 b recognized?haldiwala doodh ke baad now khatiya became imported foreign returned 😂😂 https://t.co/gf2h7sYsT3— Netra Daoo (@onlyonenetra) October 5, 2017
Do you know the importance of your खटिया? pic.twitter.com/EGNlHlW3Xh— अमित श्रीवास्तव (@AmiSri) October 5, 2017
Chai Tea was bad, you thought? Ha! Here comes the Charpoy Cot. (That price makes my head reel). I need to go lie down on my own charpoy cot. pic.twitter.com/Yw2V5ju96R— charukesi (@charukesi) October 4, 2017
The humble desi manji goes global with all the bells and whistles of western marketing pic.twitter.com/9lZHyd4jJ6— Haroun Rashid (@HarounRashid2) October 5, 2017
Even the neighbours couldn't help it but share.
Bloody hell! pic.twitter.com/nBiC3yfn6J— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) October 5, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvi Starts New Innings; Gets Engaged to Nupur Nagar
- Kangana's Sister, Lawyer Hit Back At Hrithik; Intend To File a Police Complaint
- India vs Australia: Kohli & Boys Look to Extend Domination at Ranchi
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like a Diva in This Faraz Manan Outfit; See Pic
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer