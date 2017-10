Australian Man Selling Traditional Charpoy For $990 Has Left Indians Dumbfounded

Chai Tea was bad, you thought? Ha! Here comes the Charpoy Cot. (That price makes my head reel). I need to go lie down on my own charpoy cot. pic.twitter.com/Yw2V5ju96R

— charukesi (@charukesi) October 4, 2017

While Indians are made to feel ashamed of rural lifestyle, many others have started to appreciate & use "Datun", "Dona" & now "Charpoy". pic.twitter.com/w2k4Wk8nCe — Ashima Singh 🇮🇳 (@AshiQuotes) October 5, 2017

Seriously? $990... @Australia must be full of GULLIBLE people.... In India @OfficeOfRG gives Charpoys ABSOLUTELY FREE! Contact him.. pic.twitter.com/LgHYgQGVw1 — MediaCrooks (@mediacrooks) October 5, 2017

ROCL! Rolling On Charpoy Laughing 😁😁😁 $990! pic.twitter.com/8PEWbDdBBR — Яøÿ (@MixedRaita) October 4, 2017

Won't be long before the rich & famous start importing it from Australia as a status symbol! https://t.co/IoYxW0pmDt — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) October 5, 2017

Our desi 'khatiya' going places 😃 pic.twitter.com/t3rAlEhyXr — shalini (@shals15) October 5, 2017

Why do we alwyz need gora thappa on our own things 2 b recognized?haldiwala doodh ke baad now khatiya became imported foreign returned 😂😂 https://t.co/gf2h7sYsT3 — Netra Daoo (@onlyonenetra) October 5, 2017

The humble desi manji goes global with all the bells and whistles of western marketing pic.twitter.com/9lZHyd4jJ6 — Haroun Rashid (@HarounRashid2) October 5, 2017

Traditional Indian beds Charpoy or "khatiya" which are a common sight in the rural areas or dhabas has found a special place in the heart of an Aussie man. Yep.The hand-woven natural fibre bed caught Daniel Bloore's attention while visiting India in search of a music teacher according to SBS Punjabi.He apparently made one and sold it to a friend after which he decided to make charpoys for sale.Hailing from Sydney, Bloore put up an advertisement at an Indian grocery shop six months ago and claims that he has received an overwhelming response.Traditional Indian Daybed: CharpoyMade from beautiful Maple timber with strong Mortise and Tenon JointsStrong Manila rope hand-woven beddingStandard size 2100mm (Long) * 1130 (wide) * 600mm (high) but size can be made to orderExtremely comfortable100% Australian made to an ancient Indian design (thousands of years old)Delivery Sydney metropolitan area"I found it very comfortable. I use a four-inch foam mattress on it and I absolutely love it," he told SBS Punjabi . Bloore further adds that he has been sleeping on his hand-woven double bed for over a year-and-a-half now.Now, paying $990 (INR 50,126) for a hand-woven charpoy/cot/khatiya that is available online in India for less than $20 (INR 1000) has naturally left many on the Indian Twitter astonished.However, Bloore backs his premium pricing. He says, "it’s a lot of work to make these beds. The timber and the rope cost almost half of the price and then it takes many hours to make the frame."As soon as the ad caught the eyes of Indians, it spread like wildfire on the micro-blogging site.Even the neighbours couldn't help it but share.