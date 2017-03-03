Australian Man Surprises Girlfriend By Proposing To Her On A Metro Train

Everything seems fair when you are in love, even if it means popping 'the question' to your girlfriend in a metro train, infront of 400 commuters.

That is exactly what 35-year-old Ryan Jacka did on Friday morning when he popped the question to his 27-year-old girlfriend Hannah Dittrich, while the two were travelling together in a packed metro train compartment in Melbourne, Australia.

With a little help from the train driver, Ryan managed to make his proposal in a special and memorable way. And if you are still thinking why did Ryan choose a metro train? That is because exactly ten years ago the two had met in a metro train! Yes, this sounds so special and romantic. Why a train?

The proposal was captured on camera by commuters and posted online by Metro Train's official Twitter handle. Here's how the events unfolded.

It all began with the train driver making an announcement. He said, "A special announcement: this mostly concerns passengers in the middle of the train - specifically carriage four." "We have two of our regular commuters with us today, Hannah and Ryan. They met on the train about 10 years ago, they have been madly in love ever since - and today, Ryan has a special question he'd like to ask Hannah," the driver added.

Soon after, Ryan got down on his knees to propose Hannah.

"We first met on the train almost 10 years ago. I thought 'what a fitting place to pop the question'," Ryan was quoted telling the Australian radio station 3AW. "She had no idea it was coming - we were just on our way to work and the train was pretty packed. I think they were stunned. It's not the usual thing you see on your way to work on a Friday morning."

It was such a sweet gesture and sure enough a memory of a lifetime for both Ryan and Hannah!

The Metro Lines Twitter handle managers were sweet enough to put the entire episode on the microblogging site.

After the proposal they even tweeted, "We're thrilled that you choo choo choose each other. Wishing you a long life of happiness and love together. Next stop: the wedding! (sic)."

"Couples that commute together, stay together," read another tweet.