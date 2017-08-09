The tweet that @ShainaNC deleted. Don't delete and run away Shaina, as a party spokesperson pls explain pic.twitter.com/Ocf5fycwuN — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) August 7, 2017



Just gt access back to my account; some mischievous folks had hacked the account.

Please ignore any activity on my account of past few hours

— ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) August 7, 2017

1/many:Guys, think rationallyA guy chases a girl- he's drunk!DeplorableBut why charge him with 'Abduction' etc without investigation? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

2/many:Why drag his father in2 it? Just cuz a Neta's son's mischief make better headlines?"Desh ki Beti ko insaaf chahiye?" etc etc! Why? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

3/many:If investigations reveal the guy guilty of nonbailable offences, law exists&it wil prevail but taint the men in uniforms prematurely? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

4/many:why r'nt the sm JusticeSeekers raising voices for the youngster hacked 2 death in Kerala or the 61yr old woman raped&killed in WB 2? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

.@SuPriyoBabul, you nephew started tweeting from your account again. pic.twitter.com/wdOqZYSElS — Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 8, 2017

That's ur dirty mind going on a over-drive sister!think rationally, DO U really wish 2 encourage this 'Trial by Media' in our Country? https://t.co/U2HVGxeZ5r — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

Nehi nehi•Karnika madam ke paas 'Kar ne ka' kuchh nehi hai• she is a purist who only watches 'Boy chase Girl' in Bollywood Movies — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

Sir, are you trying to say that since it happens in movies to real life mein chalta hai? https://t.co/Igqh1xQBXE — Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 8, 2017

Near-future tweet: "My Twitter account has been hacked" —Babul Supriyo — Karthik (@beastoftraal) August 8, 2017

Does Babul Supriyo know what he's saying? Is he high on something? Is his singing career over that he has free time to make such statements? — Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) August 8, 2017

For 3 tweets calling him out for trivializing stalking, Union Minister Babul Supriyo blocks me, as he must have blocked others for the same pic.twitter.com/80UEvjB4gO — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 8, 2017

Yesterday, Shaina NC. Today, Babul Supriyo. Eagerly waiting for tomorrow's surprise from BJP. — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) August 8, 2017

Babul Supriyo : Seriously ???? Disgraceful and juvenile reaction . Such is his mentality! — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 9, 2017

Just to confirm that my account is NOT hacked and I am okay with Trolls as long as they use civil language or else my team shall Block U — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

