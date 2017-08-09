GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
4-min read

Babul Supriyo Trivialises Stalking, Says 'Boys Chase Girls' In Reel And Real Life

“A guy chases a girl – he’s drunk! Deplorable. But why charge him with ‘abduction’ etc without investigation?”

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 9, 2017, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Babul Supriyo Trivialises Stalking, Says 'Boys Chase Girls' In Reel And Real Life
“A guy chases a girl – he’s drunk! Deplorable. But why charge him with ‘abduction’ etc without investigation?”
The 29-year-old Varnika Kundu daughter of a top bureaucrat alleged that she was followed by Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar last Friday. Barala's SUV pulled up close to her car several times in a bid to block her way from other routes.



When the case caught the attention of the masses, it stirred up the discussion about women safety in India.

The authorities and the people in power sadly resorted to victim shaming and have made some bizarre statements since then.

"The girl should not have gone out at 12 in the night. Why was she driving so late in the night? The atmosphere is not right. We need to take care of ourselves," said BJP state vice president Ramveer Bhatti, talking to CNN-News18.

The women then took to the microblogging site Twitter to fight the constant judgement that they have to face by sharing not so "sanskari" late-night selfies with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella.The hashtag resonated with many and soon went viral.

A tweet from Bharatiya Janata Party Maharashtra spokesperson Shaina NC's verified Twitter account drew widespread criticism on the microblogging site Twitter. "So called victim Beti with Vikas Barala", tweeted Shaina, while calling the Chandigarh stalking case as true as the news about Jasleen Kaur and Rohtak Sisters.



The photo was tweeted with an intention that Varnika Kundu knew Vikas Barala and could be framing him. The controversial tweet was later deleted. Shaina claimed that her account was "hacked" by some "mischievous folks."



On Tuesday, Union minister Babul Supriyo raked up a controversy by questioning why the son of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana unit chief was charged with abduction in the Chandigarh stalking case.

“A guy chases a girl – he’s drunk! Deplorable. But why charge him with ‘abduction’ etc without investigation?” he tweeted.





Supriyo further questioned why the Haryana BJP president was being dragged into the case. “Just because a neta’s son’s mischief makes better headlines?” he said. “Desh ki beti ko insaaf chahiye?”











When asked by The Wire's social media editor, Karnika Kohli, whether he thought Barala was merely trying to play hide and seek with the woman, Supriyo accused Kohli for having a "dirty mind."




Supriyo replied:





And went on with his whataboutery.





After Supriyo's whataboutery, when Kohli questioned him if he supported the stalking, he casually normalised the stalking to "boy chasing girl" because it happens all the time, na?




He wrote, "We all went 2 college & knw, like Reel, 'Boy chase Girl' exists in Real life 2. agree?

Oh btw, he deleted the tweet later.

20731381_10155580566534860_1246958949_n

Supriyo naturally received flak for his misogynist and regressive tweets.























¯_(ツ)_/¯


Related Story

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.