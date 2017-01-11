»
3-min read

Barack Obama Farewell Speech: Netizens Bid Adieu To World's Coolest President

News18.com

First published: January 11, 2017, 12:08 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Barack Obama Farewell Speech: Netizens Bid Adieu To World's Coolest President
(Photo: Reuters)

In his final address, outgoing President Barack Obama on Tuesday said goodbye to the US citizens in an emotional speech. Obama also thanked his supporters, staff, his wife and Vice-President Joe Biden, who he said was like a brother to him.

Instead of the Oval Office or East Room for his last formal set of remarks, Obama chose Chicago -- the city where he declared victory in 2008 and 2012 -- to address a sold-out crowd of supporters.

"I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life," CNN quoted Obama as saying.

"This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it," added Obama.

He said that he received a lot of messages and it was his turn to say thanks. While noting that America was a better place now, Obama told his supporters that they made him a better President.

"After eight years as your President, I still believe that, and it's not just my belief. It's the beating heart of our American idea -- our bold experiment in self-government," he said.

While the outgoing President wiped away tears of emotion during his farewell speech, his supporters and celebrities took to Twitter to bid adieu to one of the most loved American Presidents ever.

Here's what they had to say:

His address was at McCormick Place, the largest convention centre in North America and the venue for Obama's speech after he defeated Mitt Romney in the 2012 election.

With inputs from IANS.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.