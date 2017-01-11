Barack Obama Farewell Speech: Netizens Bid Adieu To World's Coolest President

In his final address, outgoing President Barack Obama on Tuesday said goodbye to the US citizens in an emotional speech. Obama also thanked his supporters, staff, his wife and Vice-President Joe Biden, who he said was like a brother to him.

Instead of the Oval Office or East Room for his last formal set of remarks, Obama chose Chicago -- the city where he declared victory in 2008 and 2012 -- to address a sold-out crowd of supporters.

"I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life," CNN quoted Obama as saying.

"This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it," added Obama.

He said that he received a lot of messages and it was his turn to say thanks. While noting that America was a better place now, Obama told his supporters that they made him a better President.

"After eight years as your President, I still believe that, and it's not just my belief. It's the beating heart of our American idea -- our bold experiment in self-government," he said.

While the outgoing President wiped away tears of emotion during his farewell speech, his supporters and celebrities took to Twitter to bid adieu to one of the most loved American Presidents ever.

Here's what they had to say:

Oh Mr. President... it has been my honor to work in this administration. Thank you ... #ObamaFarewell #MyPresident ❤🇺🇸❤ pic.twitter.com/nPxx68BwMY — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

This isn't so much a "farewell speech" (he ain't goin' anywhere) as it is a lecture in how democracy works to one Donald J. Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017

Watching Obama's final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017

I'll always remember the president who valued equality over division, patience over propaganda & most of all, love over hate. #ObamaFarewell — Jon Risinger (@JonRisinger) January 11, 2017

okay just got home from work FINALLY watching the #ObamaFarewell speech i'm ready to cry, he's just the best OKAY he's just THE BEST — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 11, 2017

His address was at McCormick Place, the largest convention centre in North America and the venue for Obama's speech after he defeated Mitt Romney in the 2012 election.

With inputs from IANS.