Barack Obama Receives Thousands Of #ThankYouObama Posts On His Last Day

Barack Obama's last day at office was filled with goodbyes, thank you calls and a few final moves that he had deliberately left for his final day at the White House.

As the curtains were slowly drawing on his final day, President Barack Obama quietly closed out his presidency on Thursday and prepared for life as a private citizen, as the country readied itself for President-elect Donald Trump.

Eight years after he started his presidency with a burst of activity and executive orders, Obama wound it down in low-key fashion. He didn't appear publicly during the day, and he didn't leave the White House, though he was to accompany Trump at midday Friday to the Capitol for his successor's swearing-in.

As the last remaining White House staffers packed up their belongings and cleared out, the president and first lady Michelle Obama placed a farewell call to German Chancellor Angela Merkel — his last presidential call to a foreign leader.

Hanging over Obama's departure is the reality that he's being replaced by a successor who has vowed to upend much of what he accomplished. Obama implored Americans not to vote for Trump, warning he was dangerous and unfit, but Americans elected him anyway.

In a letter to supporters, Obama said that "when the arc of progress seems slow," Americans should remember that they are empowered as citizens to influence the nation's future for the better. He added: "We shall overcome."

"All that I've learned in my time in office, I've learned from you," Obama said. "You made me a better president, and you made me a better man."

Only a skeleton staff remained in the West Wing, creating an eerily quiet feeling in the normally bustling corridors. Photos of Obama and his family that for years have lined the walls were taken down, with some to be transferred to Obama's personal office, leaving big white spaces on the walls.

Most desks and offices were empty, having been vacated by staffers who departed in recent weeks. Those staffers still left were packing up their desks, handing in their phones and saying teary farewells to their colleagues.

"It has truly been a pleasure," one White House press staffer declared over the intercom.

As his family packed up the living quarters where he and Mrs. Obama raised their two daughters, Obama received the president's daily briefing for the final time and had lunch with Vice President Joe Biden.

And on his last day in office, people around the world took to social media platforms to thank the 44th President of the United States of America for inspiring, motivating, encouraging them and making them believe in love and hope.

With the hashtag Thank You Obama, people took the opportunity to express their gratitude to the Obamas. And the hashtag infact was the top trend worldwide for almost an entire day.

Here's what they tweeted:

Mr. @BarackObama, It's a regret in my life not to have been old enough to have voted for you. But I would've. Twice.#ThankYouObama — Yessica Haircut (@FickleIckle) January 20, 2017

Thank you, @BarackObama for being a wonderful president, an intelligent & calm leader, and reminding us to HOPE & to ACT #ThankYouObama — Jan Combopiano (@JLAC25) January 20, 2017

12:01 on your last day in office @BarackObama. Thank you! With love, America — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 20, 2017

In the years to come, when the dust settles on this period, @BarackObama will be on American currency. He's made a profound difference. #44 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 20, 2017

Tonight, Barack Obama is my president. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 20, 2017

#ThankYouObama for teaching me that despite all odds, I can do and be anything I set my beautiful black mind to. A legend for eternity. — nina 💐 (@nina_blvck) January 20, 2017

I'm proud to say I got to live on planet Earth while Barack Obama was President. #ThankYouObama pic.twitter.com/SZUTUm8UVF — Chris Rocky (@chrisrockyoz) January 20, 2017

#ThankYouObama for showing us that it is okay to marry someone of our own gender and for explaining to America that love is love ❤️ — jessica (@LovelyMakeup13) January 20, 2017

The Obamas will return later to Washington, where they have rented a home and plan to live until youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school.

With input from AP.