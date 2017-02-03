Barack Obama Sporting A Backwards Cap, Flip Flops Has Twitter In Chaos

It's been two weeks since Barack Obama officially ended his term and handed over the duties of POTUS to Donald Trump at the inauguration ceremony on January 20, and it seems like the former President is already enjoying shedding his formal attire for some cool and casual clothes.

Soon after the inauguration, the Obamas - Barack and Michelle - took off for a vacation to the Palm Springs. And recently the couple was spotted chilling with business tycoon Richard Branson on his private beach on British Virgin Islands.

Pictures of the duo and Branson lounging and strolling along the beach, with the former President dressed in shorts, a casual t-shirt and flip flops with his baseball cap on backwards and former first lady sporting a casual look too, surfaced on the internet.

While the Obamas seemed to be having a great time after spending eight years at the White House and adhering to protocol, what's stopping traffic on social media is Barack Obama wearing his baseball cap backwards.

A video showing Barack and Michelle Obama strolling along the beach is going massively viral on Twitter. After watching the video, many believe that Obama is never going to return to politics and would continue enjoying his vacation mode until forever.

The video which was posted on February 1 by has garnered over 92 thousand retweets and more than 1.9 lakh likes on Twitter.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

Soon after the video went viral, people came up with mixed reactions. Some were happy that Obama was enjoying his life and others were sad because they missed him.

I want to be as care-free as Backward Hat Obama pic.twitter.com/5kGqWNIRuh — Kelly McPhee (@kellymcpheeee) February 1, 2017

@etnow listen Obama has all the swag of a young Obama! He is not old but his hat turned backward was him letting go n feeling good we miss u — ckeylime (@soprettyhalley) February 3, 2017

I woke up to a photo of President @BarackObama on vacation with his hat backwards, and that pretty much made my day. #ComeBack — Chance Lattasima (@ChanceLattasima) February 2, 2017

"Seeing Obama on vacation in flip flops & his hat to the back just brought me so much joy" The best thing I've seen today. @BarackObama — Beth Schreibman (@BethSchreibman) February 1, 2017

the term squad goals is terrible but barack obama with a hat on backwards with richard branson at the beach is SOOOOOO squad goals pic.twitter.com/3c57E4Vold — Judson Collier (@JudsonCollier) February 2, 2017

Barack Obama flips his hat to the back as he enjoys a laid-back holiday on Richard Branson's private island with Michelle/ we miss u😢 pic.twitter.com/u94nUk8m1c — Bernadette Soccorsi (@Wildtatoo) February 2, 2017