Barack Obama Sporting A Backwards Cap, Flip Flops Has Twitter In Chaos

First published: February 3, 2017, 1:46 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
File photo of US President Barack Obama. (Getty Images)

It's been two weeks since Barack Obama officially ended his term and handed over the duties of POTUS to Donald Trump at the inauguration ceremony on January 20, and it seems like the former President is already enjoying shedding his formal attire for some cool and casual clothes.

Soon after the inauguration, the Obamas - Barack and Michelle - took off for a vacation to the Palm Springs. And recently the couple was spotted chilling with business tycoon Richard Branson on his private beach on British Virgin Islands.

Pictures of the duo and Branson lounging and strolling along the beach, with the former President dressed in shorts, a casual t-shirt and flip flops with his baseball cap on backwards and former first lady sporting a casual look too, surfaced on the internet.

While the Obamas seemed to be having a great time after spending eight years at the White House and adhering to protocol, what's stopping traffic on social media is Barack Obama wearing his baseball cap backwards.

A video showing Barack and Michelle Obama strolling along the beach is going massively viral on Twitter. After watching the video, many believe that Obama is never going to return to politics and would continue enjoying his vacation mode until forever.

The video which was posted on February 1 by has garnered over 92 thousand retweets and more than 1.9 lakh likes on Twitter.

Soon after the video went viral, people came up with mixed reactions. Some were happy that Obama was enjoying his life and others were sad because they missed him.

