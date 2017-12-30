If Padman picks up the ‘i’ that Padmavat drops, they’ll have to call it ‘Padmani’.



From the frying pan into the pyre. #Padmavati — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) December 30, 2017

#Padmavati already got released.

They changed the character name, the plot and history.



They called it, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" but, Indians know... — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 30, 2017

#Padmavati to #Padmavat.

Okay. Now change Allauddin to Alladdin and Ratan Singh to Raman Singh. 😑

*slow claps to CBFC*

— Aditi R. Lanjewar (@AditiLanjewar) December 30, 2017



So CBFC has passed #Padmavati by removing "I" from the name and releasing as #Padmavat . Congratulations to the cast, Deep_ka, Shah_d, Ranveer S_ngh, Bhansal_



— Sunny🎄 (@sunil_ss7) December 30, 2017





Still it's a wise decision to lose an I than losing eye to Karni sena after watching Padmavati.

— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 30, 2017

The "I" of the storm has passed. CBFC changes the name of "Padmavati" to "Padmavat" and passes the film with a U/A certificate. Thereby nobody will have any issue and nobody's sentiments will be hurt. Name changing is game changing I must say!!! — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 30, 2017

Padmavati will finally come to a theatre near you. We still don’t know the exact date, but it will. And oh, it will now come as ‘Padmavat’.Yes, you heard that right. The Central Board of Film Certification has suggested to Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the title of the film and remove the ‘I’.The censor board's suggestion has led to a flurry of reactions on Twitter with many users poking fun.Apurva Asrani tweeted, "If 'Padman' picks up the 'i' that 'Padmavat' drops, they'll have to call it 'Padmani'. From the frying pan into the pyre."Comedian Sorabh Pant tweeted, "'Padmavati' already got released. They changed the character name, the plot and history. They called it, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' but Indians know..."Actor Prakash Raj tweeted, "'Padmavati' to be 'Padmavat' plus 26 cuts.. says CBFC... Finally has someone achieved to chop something of 'Padmavati'. An 'I' from the title."There were reports doing the rounds that the board had suggested 26 cuts to the film, but in a statement, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi clarified that they have only advised five modifications,including the title change, but "no cuts".Board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo also tweeted about the same, saying, "Stop the Misinformation Campaign for God sake on 'Padmavati', CBFC has not asked for any cuts with the U/A certificate its only few modifications and a title change with the consent of the film maker. It's finally over so let the film release and judge it then!"Actor Renuka Shahane and director Rahul Dholakia expressed their displeasure with the board's suggested changes. Dholakia also linked the board's decision with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections."The 'I' of the storm has passed. CBFC changes the name of 'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat' and passes the film with a U/A certificate. Thereby nobody will have any issue and nobody's sentiments will be hurt. Name changing is game changing... I must say," Shahane tweeted."Disgusted by the open and blatant use of political muscle to screw filmmakers during elections. Now that Gujarat and Himachal are won, 'Padmavati' has got its U/A, it will be praised. Rajputs' heroism will be talked about by the same people who slammed it. Thank God we have not made a film called Gandhi! Can you imagine what title CBFC would suggest," Dholakia tweeted.