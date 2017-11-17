Varanasi : BHU's Institute Of Medical Sciences develops 'Har Har Mahadev' App which blocks porn sites and plays a bhajan if someone tries to open them. App available on both mobile and desktop. pic.twitter.com/qWVckc8XLn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2017

A professor at Varanasi’s Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been quite disturbed for a while. He is bothered by the fact that the young generation of our country is getting swayed by the pornographic sites.Six months ago, Dr Vijay Nath Mishra had an idea.The professor of neurology got together with a team of research scholars from BHU and a developer based out of Bengaluru to create an app. The app called ‘Har Har Mahadev’ will not only block porn sites, it will also play bhajans.“Every time you try to access a pornographic page or an adult site, it will start playing bhajans,” Dr Vijay Nath told News18 in an interview.For now, the song is just limited to ‘Har Har Mahadev’, but soon it will have the Gayatri Mantra and inspirational speeches from Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Rabindranath Tagore.That’s not all. The app is being developed in a way so it can be secular too.“We are developing it in a way that it will play ‘Allah hu Akbar’ when a Muslim man tries to access the site,” he said. The professor they will implement songs for every religion.So, why did he come up with this idea?“It was started keeping students in mind,” he said. The professor said that students often get distracted because of the many pornographic sites that are readily available. “This app will help them change their behavior,” he said.The professor of neurology at BHU’s Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) said that the app will block 3,800 sites with pornographic and violent content, available for download on cell phones and computers. It has been downloaded over 5,000 times.“Addiction to pornography cannot be treated but this is a humble attempt at changing one’s behaviour,” he said.While the app has not been officially adopted by the BHU, the institute's medical superintendent OP Upadhyay called it a “very good step”."It will help curb the corrupted mentality being spread in society. After all, this is the land of Madan Mohan Malviya,” he said.Dr Mishra feels that the app will help students to think about their behavior every time a devotional song starts playing when they are trying to access a porn site. “This is not a proper way to live,” he said.There’s a special reason to name it ‘Har Har Mahadev’ as well. Dr Mishra said that Shiva’s name will destroy all evil.