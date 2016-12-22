Bhangra On Sia's Cheap Thrills? These Guys Nailed It

The thing about winters is that in regions where there is heavy snowfall, moving around the city becomes a task with snow-packed roads causing a hindrance. And for those responsible for clearing the snow off the driveway, it is plain and simple painstaking. But not for these three men.

The trio, members of a Canada-based dance group - Maritime Bhangra Group, dressed in yellow t-shirt and red turban, grooved to Sia's Cheap Thrills infused with Bhangra beats, at a parking lot that is be seen covered with snow.

The trio, with shovels in their hands, proved how good their were at dancing when they showed the world how to clear snow in Bhangra style. And they were really good at it. In fact, the trio have been winning hearts on the internet with their amazing dance moves.

The video which was shared on their Facebook page Maritime Bhangra Group, has garnered over 1.5 Lakh views in a week.

Take a look and enjoy.

Earlier, three girls danced to Sia's Cheap Thrills on Mumbai's Juhu beach, in full view of people taking a stroll along the seashore. And they were a massive hit with the audience too.