Bhima-Koregaon Riot Hits Mumbai's Chembur, Witnesses Share Horror Stories On Twitter

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

Updated:January 2, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
Bhima-Koregaon Riot Hits Mumbai's Chembur, Witnesses Share Horror Stories On Twitter
Mumbai was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as anger boiled over after violence marred the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday.

The protesters sought action against those involved in the violence after one person was killed. Dalit protesters held up trains at Govandi and Chembur stations and also forced shops to shut down across the city.

Protesters also attempted to march towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur but were restricted by the police. They blocked traffic on the roads, including on the Sion Panvel highway.




As the day progressed, #Chembur and #BhimaKoregaonViolence hashtags were the top trending topics on Twitter. Netizens took to the website and shared the horror they witnessed.



























Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at BJP and RSS.





As more and more videos surfaced on the website, the official handle of Mumbai Police also tweeted requesting people to not spread rumours about the situation in the city.











And a ray of hope.





Dalit organisations have also called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for calm and ordered a judicial inquiry into the death. He also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the person killed in the violence on Monday.

