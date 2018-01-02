Bhima-Koregaon Riot Hits Mumbai's Chembur, Witnesses Share Horror Stories On Twitter

#MahaCasteWar | Bhima Koregaon Violence Spreads to Maximum City, Call for State-wide Bandh Tomorrow



Get all the #LIVE updates here: https://t.co/EyfbZcuCPo pic.twitter.com/lkeBBPJFjm — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 2, 2018

#chembur: Stay off sion trombay road and amar mahal. Stone pelting and rasta roko out of control.. Buses being pelted at. @MumbaiPolice @RidlrMUM — Meenakshi Iyer (@CultureCola) January 2, 2018

Cars trashed on road no 18. No cops in sight. #Chembur pic.twitter.com/t1DpCGeqVC — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) January 2, 2018

This is the current situation near Kamraj Police Chowky on the Eastern Expressway. No vehicles allowed on either side of the road for more than half an hour I have witnessed. #Chembur #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/uNpDm2OIJa — Nirav Sanghavi (@nirav) January 2, 2018

#Mumbai #Chembur has been completely shut down. All shops have been asked to down their shutters. Banks have downed their shutters.

No idea why this is happening.

Any information?

Shopkeepers say young boys came and threatened them to shut down or face consequences — Nameet Potnis (@Nameet) January 2, 2018

People protesting today may not have done a disservice to the Mahars/Peshwas of the Battle of Koregaon two centuries ago, but certainly done a disservice to these Mumbaikars at CST today.



This city doesn't deserve to pause. For anyone. pic.twitter.com/XHjPSW3IdM — Kiran Kumar Karlapu (@scarysouthpaw) January 2, 2018

The only issue is that the cab guys are all heading home - my cabbie told me. So if your only way to get home to Chembur is a taxi then either leave right away or post dinner types IMO — Priyal (@priyal) January 2, 2018

A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 2, 2018

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

Due to certain agitations, traffic congestion is reported on Eastern Express Highway (at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Cheda Nagar and Kamraj Nagar), Sion Panvel Road at Chembur Naka,JVLR near Powai #TrafficUpdate 1/2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

2/2 Commuters are advised to avoid these roads for the moment. Request you to take LBS Road as an alternate where traffic is moving though slow #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

Thanks to this Good Samaritan who ferried my daughter and her friends from School back home in the face of riots and danger. He was aided by our handy man and electrician Shaukat who accompanied the rick while leading on a bike and ensuring safe passage. @MumbaiPolice #chembur pic.twitter.com/J8uH7ZlBlq — Ajith (@ajith27) January 2, 2018

Mumbai was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as anger boiled over after violence marred the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday.The protesters sought action against those involved in the violence after one person was killed. Dalit protesters held up trains at Govandi and Chembur stations and also forced shops to shut down across the city.Protesters also attempted to march towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur but were restricted by the police. They blocked traffic on the roads, including on the Sion Panvel highway.As the day progressed, #Chembur and #BhimaKoregaonViolence hashtags were the top trending topics on Twitter. Netizens took to the website and shared the horror they witnessed.Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at BJP and RSS.As more and more videos surfaced on the website, the official handle of Mumbai Police also tweeted requesting people to not spread rumours about the situation in the city.And a ray of hope.Dalit organisations have also called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for calm and ordered a judicial inquiry into the death. He also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the person killed in the violence on Monday.