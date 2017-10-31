BJP Spokesperson Trolled After He Struggles To Recite Vande Mataram

#BJP spokesperson makes a fool of himself trying to sing #VandeMataram. Don't blame me if you laugh too hard and get hurt. 😂 pic.twitter.com/psH2dqMo1P — Subin Dennis (@subindennis) October 30, 2017

Big Story: UP Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh couldn't sing 'Vande Mataram' himself!

Watch #NEWSROOM with @RahulKanwalpic.twitter.com/dpFi7Ut2tk — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) August 11, 2017

As Bharatiya Janata Party is pushing for making the singing of Vande Mataram - the famous poem from Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Anandamath - mandatory in schools in the country, its leaders and spokesperson aren't doing much to help the cause.In a recent viral clip, at a debate on Zee Salaam, BJP's spokesperson Navin Kumar Singh was challenged to sing Vande Mataram to prove his patriotism by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi.In the video, Singh, who appears unfamiliar with the lyrics of the song, is seen mangling the words while apparently reading the song off his mobile phone.This is what Singh ends up singing.(Note: It was hard to decipher his words!)Vande MataramSujalam SufalamMalayaja SheetalamSansayaamMalyaamSubhrat JotsamPulkityaamVande MataramPulkistaaSumitaDumal Tsunami (?)SuhasinSumantra BulshumaaniVande Mataramutf-8">During a Newsroom debate with India Today, anchor Rahul Kanwal stopped the debate midway and asked the UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Baldev Singh Aulakh several times to sing four lines of the song. Aulakh somehow makes up one reason after another and deflects from the question.Last week, junking the PIL to treat Vande Mataram on par with Jana Gana Mana, the HC bench said, "Though we agree with the petitioner that 'Vande Mataram' be recognised by the respondent as equal to 'Jana Gana Mana'. We are of the view that we are unable to grant the relief sought in the petition."The court's order came on a plea of Delhi resident Gautam R Morarka, who had urged the bench that directions be given to the Centre in this regard so that proper dignity and respect can be maintained when Vande Mataram is played or sung.