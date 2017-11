BJP Spokesperson's Struggle To Recite Vande Mataram Has Given Rise To 'Pulkistan' Memes

BJP spokesperson giving demonstration of his Party's Patriotism on Live TV!



In a recent viral clip, at a debate on Zee Salaam, BJP's spokesperson Navin Kumar Singh was challenged to sing Vande Mataram to prove his patriotism by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi.In the video, Singh, who appears unfamiliar with the lyrics of the song , is seen mangling the words while apparently reading the song off his mobile phone.This is what Singh ends up singing.(Note: It was hard to decipher his words!)Vande MataramSujalam SufalamMalayaja SheetalamSansayaamMalyaamSubhrat JotsamPulkityaamVande MataramPulkistanSumitaDumal Tsunami (?)SuhasinSumantra BulshumaaniVande MataramWe hear words such as "Tsunami", "Bulshumaani", "Suhasin" during Singh's fumbled recital of the National Song. However, the word "Pulkistan" has seemed to have caught the eye of social media and has become an overnight viral meme on the microblogging site Twitter. So much so that, the netizens went ahead and built a new nation.However, this isn't the first time a BJP member has struggled to recite the National Song during the "prove your nationalism - Vande Mataram debate." During a Newsroom debate with India Today, anchor Rahul Kanwal stopped the debate midway and asked the UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Baldev Singh Aulakh several times to sing four lines of the song. Aulakh somehow makes up one reason after another and deflects from the question.