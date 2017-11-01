BJP Spokesperson's Struggle To Recite Vande Mataram Has Given Rise To 'Pulkistan' Memes



BJP spokesperson giving demonstration of his Party's Patriotism on Live TV!



PS -Notice how he scrambles for his phone to pull up lyrics. 😊 pic.twitter.com/8RqpQxyloO

— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel007) October 28, 2017

My fellow Pulkistanis , let's build our nation from the scratch. Please suggest national flag, anthem, bird, animal, sport, dress etc for our great Republic of #Pulkistan . Please send your entries with #Pulkistan only. — Rofl Pulkistani 🌿🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017

My fellow Pulkistanis , let's build our nation from the scratch. Please suggest national flag, anthem, bird, animal, sport, dress etc for our great Republic of #Pulkistan . Please send your entries with #Pulkistan only. — Rofl Pulkistani 🌿🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017

National Anthem of #Pulkistan will be 272 minutes long and all the Pulkistanis will be standing on one leg while singing it, it will be played after every fight seene in the movie. — Rofl Pulkistani 🌿🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017

Minster of Women & Child Development in #Pulkistan 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Uwlc3RheMc — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) October 31, 2017

Good news, Guruji @SureshChavhanke will be the 1st agriculture minister of #Pulkistan and shugarcane will be our national crop. pic.twitter.com/rTBdKDsNwl — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017



Citizens of #Pulkistan searching for the Benefits of Demonetization.😂(2017) pic.twitter.com/cfnokvNW9x



— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) October 31, 2017



Pulkistan's prime minister and leader of opposition 😂😂#Pulkistan pic.twitter.com/CGk3sDCHBD — Rishi Kapoor (@Chintscrap) October 31, 2017

#Pulkistan enters into top trends within hours. At the stroke of midnight hour , when the world sleeps, Pulkistan will awake to life and freedom. pic.twitter.com/VMSafA63AJ — Rofl Pulkistani 🌿🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017



Big Story: UP Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh couldn't sing 'Vande Mataram' himself!

Watch #NEWSROOM with @RahulKanwal​pic.twitter.com/dpFi7Ut2tk



— ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) August 11, 2017

