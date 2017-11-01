BJP Spokesperson's Struggle To Recite Vande Mataram Has Given Rise To 'Pulkistan' Memes
At a debate on Zee Salaam, BJP's spokesperson Navin Kumar Singh was challenged to sing Vande Mataram to prove his patriotism.
Photo credits: @chintscrap/Twitter | Zee Salaam / YouTube screesnhot
In the video, Singh, who appears unfamiliar with the lyrics of the song, is seen mangling the words while apparently reading the song off his mobile phone.
This is what Singh ends up singing.
(Note: It was hard to decipher his words!)
Vande Mataram
Sujalam Sufalam
Malayaja Sheetalam
Sansayaam
Malyaam
Subhrat Jotsam
Pulkityaam
Vande Mataram
Pulkistan
Sumita
Dumal Tsunami (?)
Suhasin
Sumantra Bulshumaani
Vande Mataram
BJP spokesperson giving demonstration of his Party's Patriotism on Live TV!
PS -Notice how he scrambles for his phone to pull up lyrics. 😊 pic.twitter.com/8RqpQxyloO
— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel007) October 28, 2017
We hear words such as "Tsunami", "Bulshumaani", "Suhasin" during Singh's fumbled recital of the National Song. However, the word "Pulkistan" has seemed to have caught the eye of social media and has become an overnight viral meme on the microblogging site Twitter. So much so that, the netizens went ahead and built a new nation.
Here are some of the submissions by Twitterati:
RT to apply for the citizenship of our new country 'Republic of #Pulkistan' . 1000 RTs will get Navin Kumar Singh elected as our 1st president. 🌿🚩 pic.twitter.com/r3FzZ6c1vT— Rofl Pulkistani 🌿🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017
My fellow Pulkistanis , let's build our nation from the scratch. Please suggest national flag, anthem, bird, animal, sport, dress etc for our great Republic of #Pulkistan . Please send your entries with #Pulkistan only.— Rofl Pulkistani 🌿🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017
National Anthem of #Pulkistan will be 272 minutes long and all the Pulkistanis will be standing on one leg while singing it, it will be played after every fight seene in the movie.— Rofl Pulkistani 🌿🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017
UNESCO approved best Flag of #Pulkistan. pic.twitter.com/6x5x0bQonB— Being नास्तिक (@Being_nastik) October 31, 2017
@RoflGandhi_ Road safaty campaign ambassador of #Pulkistan pic.twitter.com/gX0zryOzU4— Manohar Chaudhari (@maddy_chaudhari) October 31, 2017
Minster of Women & Child Development in #Pulkistan 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Uwlc3RheMc— Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) October 31, 2017
Lok sabha speaker of #pulkistan pic.twitter.com/vbVL6KgQmX— Akash Malhotra (@akash_d21) October 31, 2017
Good news, Guruji @SureshChavhanke will be the 1st agriculture minister of #Pulkistan and shugarcane will be our national crop. pic.twitter.com/rTBdKDsNwl— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017
Brave soldiers of #Pulkistan Army pic.twitter.com/SRlMn4YY3N— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) October 31, 2017
Citizens of #Pulkistan searching for the Benefits of Demonetization.😂(2017) pic.twitter.com/cfnokvNW9x
— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) October 31, 2017
Who's better suited to become #Defence Minister of #Pulkistan other than👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/xeEyMfj0pC
— bilal motorwala (@bilal_motorwala) October 31, 2017
Footbal team captain of #Pulkistan pic.twitter.com/4kcpQnlq8j— Midhat Kidwai (@midhatkidwai) October 31, 2017
1.father of India— jai gaikwad (@jaigaikwad) October 31, 2017
2.father of Pakistan
3.father of #pulkistan pic.twitter.com/buSuSIJPQj
Pulkistan's prime minister and leader of opposition 😂😂#Pulkistan pic.twitter.com/CGk3sDCHBD— Rishi Kapoor (@Chintscrap) October 31, 2017
Currency - Republic of #Pulkistan 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wSyrFjNWld— Why So Silly® (@silly_why) October 31, 2017
@RoflGandhi_ Approve her Nightingale of #Pulkistan pic.twitter.com/RSUsOG0giv— Sahil (@TimorousAF) October 31, 2017
"Pulkistan" trended on the site yesterday.
#Pulkistan enters into top trends within hours. At the stroke of midnight hour , when the world sleeps, Pulkistan will awake to life and freedom. pic.twitter.com/VMSafA63AJ— Rofl Pulkistani 🌿🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) October 31, 2017
#pulkistan is now trending in Indiahttps://t.co/s2PmsncA47 pic.twitter.com/vW00Bp615r— Trendsmap India (@TrendsmapIndia) October 31, 2017
And people have already started moving to Pulkistan.
Hail #Pulkistan 😂 pic.twitter.com/RXtvyYZ3hp— Anurag (@raag15anu) October 31, 2017
However, this isn't the first time a BJP member has struggled to recite the National Song during the "prove your nationalism - Vande Mataram debate." During a Newsroom debate with India Today, anchor Rahul Kanwal stopped the debate midway and asked the UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Baldev Singh Aulakh several times to sing four lines of the song. Aulakh somehow makes up one reason after another and deflects from the question.
Big Story: UP Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh couldn't sing 'Vande Mataram' himself!
Watch #NEWSROOM with @RahulKanwalpic.twitter.com/dpFi7Ut2tk
— ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) August 11, 2017
