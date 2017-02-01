»
1-min read

Budgetwood 2017: Which Hero Does Jaitley Remind You of?

First published: February 1, 2017, 10:48 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
So which film hero did Arun Jaitley’s Budget remind you of? (Graphics: Network18 Creative)

The finance minister is the hero of the day the budget is presented. So which film hero did Arun Jaitley’s Budget remind you of? Network18 Creative has a light take on that, putting Jaitley on the posters of Hollywood and Bollywood films currently in theatres. Kaabil or Dangal or Raees or.... Take you pick.

raees-final

Dangal-Jaitley

kaabil-final

lion

moonlight_JAITLEY_FINAL

Flying-Jaitley

