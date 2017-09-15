GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bullet Train Maybe Fast But Twitterati Is Faster With Jokes. Here's Proof.

The Indian Railways network is the largest in the world and yet, it does not have a high-speed train. Colloquially referred to simply as “Bullet Train”, this train will be able to achieve an average speed of over 250 kmph.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 15, 2017, 10:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe inaugurated India’s first bullet train project on Thursday morning.

The bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is expected to be completed by 2022 and is likely to traverse the distance of over 500 km between the two cities in around two hours.

"Dreams push a country, society or individual forward. I congratulate every citizen of India for the groundbreaking ceremony of India's first bullet train. It is human-friendly and eco-friendly," said PM Narendra Modi.

"Bullet train project is human-friendly and eco-friendly. The project provides ‘Suvidha' and 'Suraksha', it brings ‘Rozgar' and ‘Raftar," PM Modi tweeted.



"Mahatma Gandhi's fight for his country and equality started from a train. Then, the train was a symbol of the discrimination in society. Today, a train is bringing together two countries — India and Japan," added the Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.





As soon as the news hit the social media, the micro blogging site users were faster than the bullet train and cracked tons of jokes.













































And in case you were wondering, here's everything you need to know about the Bullet Train project in India.

