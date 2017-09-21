'Can't Believe I Met Priyanka Chopra,' Malala Yousafzai Experiences A Fan Moment

I raise my book in solidarity with children who deserve not just school books, but quality education. Education is every child's right!#UNGA pic.twitter.com/tkZrNAB6qB — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017

Bollywood actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra is tirelessly working and spreading the word about the importance of education among children, especially for the girl child.At an event yesterday, the 35-year-old actor emphasised on the importance of education and urged everyone to educate and create opportunities for young girls and children.Chopra took to her Twitter account and shared a picture with a caption, "I raise my book in solidarity with children who deserve not just school books, but quality education. Education is every child's right!#UNGA."Chopra met Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who is in New York for her charity, the Malala Fund.An ecstatic Malala who had been accepted at Oxford to study Politics, Philosophy, and Economics last month, took to the micro-blogging site and shared a picture with Chopra. She wrote, "Can't believe I met @priyankachopra! 🙈 #UNGA2017."Chopra later "corrected" Malala saying she herself experienced a fan moment meeting the Nobel Peace Laureate.The actor wrote, "Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud."Chopra also took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Malala. Calling Malala "smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny," she wrote:"I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is...but I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future. Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr. Yousafzai ( who reminds me so much of my father) , I realized you're also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, Your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age.. I'm so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can't wait to speak to u in our secret Hindi/Urdu again. ❤️"Yousafzai, now 20, came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012 after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.Chopra also met the youngest goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Muzoon Almellehan, known as "The Syrian Malala" at the UN Global Goals Awards.She took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with a caption, "In the words of Mahatma Gandhi… “If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children.” It was an honor to speak at the UN Global Goals Awards on the importance of empowering girls; addressing global leaders and influencers from the United Nations, philanthropy, media, non-profits and business. We all need to come together and work to empower, educate, create opportunities and impart skill sets so that we can be their catalysts for change and to help them build their brave new world. If possible, a safe one where they can live their dreams and laugh together as one.I had the opportunity to meet @muzoonalmellehan, @unicef’s youngest goodwill ambassador, who is doing such amazing work advocating education for Syrian girls. All in all, this was a very inspiring and uplifting night. #GlobalGoals #UNGA #ForEveryChild"