Caught on Camera: Plane Crashes, Catches Fire On A Busy US Street
The video of a small plane crashing into a busy road in Mukliteo, Washington, has gone viral. No one was injured, but several vehicles were damaged in the incident.
The incident was captured by a dashboard camera. As cars inched forward in traffic, a plane flies into view. It clips power lines and crashes, sending two giant fireballs into the sky, CNN reported.
The single-engine Piper PA-32 took off from a nearby airport around 3.30 p.m. and, shortly afterward, began losing engine power.
The pilot tried to land on a clear road when he clipped the power lines and a street light. This ruptured the fuel tank, causing the explosion.
Local police said the 30-year-old pilot and the lone passenger were unharmed, but two people on the ground suffered minor injuries.
The incident led to widespread outages in the area.
(With CNN inputs)
