Caught on Camera: Plane Crashes, Catches Fire On A Busy US Street

News18.com

Updated: May 5, 2017, 10:14 AM IST
The video of a small plane crashing into a busy road in Mukliteo, Washington, has gone viral. No one was injured, but several vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The incident was captured by a dashboard camera. As cars inched forward in traffic, a plane flies into view. It clips power lines and crashes, sending two giant fireballs into the sky, CNN reported.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 took off from a nearby airport around 3.30 p.m. and, shortly afterward, began losing engine power.

The pilot tried to land on a clear road when he clipped the power lines and a street light. This ruptured the fuel tank, causing the explosion.

Local police said the 30-year-old pilot and the lone passenger were unharmed, but two people on the ground suffered minor injuries.

The incident led to widespread outages in the area.

(With CNN inputs)

First Published: May 4, 2017, 4:37 PM IST
