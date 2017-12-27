GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
#ChappalChorPakistan Trends After Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Meet With Wife

India has accused Pakistan of violating mutual understandings on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:December 27, 2017, 1:10 PM IST
Former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother Avanti (L) and wife, Chetankul, (3rd R) arrive to meet him at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Reuters)
The Pakistan government on Tuesday claimed that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife was made to remove her shoes during their meeting on December 25 as “there was something” in them.

Not only this, Jadhav's mother and wife were made to remove "mangal sutra", bangles, and bindi before they could meet him, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard,” the statement read.




Responding to India’s charge, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has now claimed that the shoes were removed for “security reasons”. "There was something in the shoe," Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by Dawn News. The spokesman said Jadhav's wife had been provided replacement shoes and all her jewellery was returned to her.

Unhappy with this, outraged users went to war on microblogging site Twitter and trended #ChappalChorPakistan.





























