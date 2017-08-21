Check Out September's List of Thrillers, Fantasy and Sci-fi Book Releases

With vacations at an end, it's time to immerse ourselves in the other worlds of September's upcoming sci-fi and fantasy book releases, including the anticipated debut by Annalee Newitz and the first Stephen King and Owen King father-son collaboration.The Jedi saga isn't over yet, Star Wars fans will be relieved to know. Earlier this year at Comic-Con, it was revealed that a wave of new books and comics were on their way as part of the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi publishing initiative. The first release comes on September 1 (US), in this novel written by Delilah S. Dawson and illustrated by Marco Checchetto, which focuses on the history of the mysterious and ruthless Captain Phasma.The 11th in the hugely popular October Daye faerie series, The Brightest Fell is receiving positive reviews from critics, in particular for its character development and twists. The book, written by Hugo Award-winning author Seanan McGuire, also includes her novella The Things Unknown at the end.Perhaps one of this year's most anticipated science-fiction novels for 2017 is the debut novel by Annalee Newitz, founder of science and tech website io9, and current Tech Culture Editor at the technology site Ars Technica. Sci-fi pioneer William Gibson's blurb for Autonomous calls the novel "Something genuinely and thrillingly new".The third in the Millennium Rule series, Successor's Promise is the latest offering by Trudi Canavan, bestselling Australian author of The Black Magician Trilogy. Successor's Promise is set five years after the previous Angel of Storms, with more multi-world challenges to throw at popular heroes Tyen and Rielle.For the first time, multi-award-winning world-renowned author Stephen King has collaborated with his son Owen to create what Publishers Weekly called "a horror-tinged realistic fantasy" that explores what might happen if all women on Earth suddenly fell asleep and could not be woken, except for one...