Chetan Bhagat Is Upset With Supreme Court's Decision To Ban Firecrackers
'Banning crackers on Diwali is like banning Christmas trees on Christmas and goats on Bakr-Eid. Regulate. Don’t ban,' Chetan Bhagat wrote.
Photo credits: Chetan Bhagat/Facebook page
A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said the apex court's September 12 order temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers would be effective from November 1. "We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity," the bench said.
The top court said it has not changed the September 12 order but its November 11, 2016, order banning the sale of firecrackers "should be given a chance".
#BREAKING -- Ban on firecrackers till after Diwali; Firecrackers sale after November1 with restrictions: Supreme Court | Reports @SubhajitSG pic.twitter.com/j5B3Jqy6WM
— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 9, 2017
While Twitterati had a mixed reaction to Supreme Court's decision, popular Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat disapproved of the court's firecracker order in a series of tweets.
Slamming the top court's order, Bhagat asked, "What’s Diwali for children without crackers?"
SC bans fireworks on Diwali? A full ban? What’s Diwali for children without crackers?— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
The author defended the burning of firecrackers in the name of tradition and compared the practice of bursting crackers to banning Christmas trees on Christmas or goats on Bakr-Eid.
Banning crackers on Diwali is like banning Christmas trees on Christmas and goats on Bakr-Eid. Regulate. Don’t ban. Respect traditions.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Can I just ask on cracker ban. Why only guts to do this for Hindu festivals? Banning goat sacrifice and Muharram bloodshed soon too?— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
When a Twitter user pointed out to Bhagat that bursting of crackers causes pollution, the author suggested that there were better ways to combat pollution. "It is one day of the year. Our biggest festival. Uber has saved pollution more than any ban would. Come up with innovations. Not bans," he tweeted.
It's a festival of lights. Not noise or air pollution. You're supposedly an IITian. Do you know what causes pollution? Burning crackers. 😡😡😡— Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) October 9, 2017
It is one day of the year. Our biggest festival. Uber has saved pollution more than any ban would. Come up with innovations. Not bans. https://t.co/1XfDHatBjW— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
He went on to defend the firecrackers saying, "If you care turn off electricity in your house for a week and don’t use cars. On what basis are you imposing a ban on someone’s traditions?"
If you care turn off electricity in your house for a week and don’t use cars. On what basis are you imposing a ban on someone’s traditions?— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Bhagat also went on to say that those wanting to reform festivals like Diwali, should "show the same passion in reforming other festivals full of blood and gore."
I want to see people who fight to remove crackers for Diwali show the same passion in reforming other festivals full of blood and gore.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Can I just ask on cracker ban. Why only guts to do this for Hindu festivals? Banning goat sacrifice and Muharram bloodshed soon too?— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Bhagat's rant met with disagreement on the microblogging site. Replying to one of Bhagat's tweets, one user wrote, "Don't communalise the issue,it is good decision, make by SC to control pollution, plant trees this DIWALI, jai Hind, what you say?"
Don't communalise the issue,it is good decision, make by SC to control pollution, plant trees this DIWALI, jai Hind, what you say?— Atal Bihari Vajpayee (@atalbiharijifan) October 9, 2017
Hi Chetan would you rather have your children suffer respiratory disorders instead? Don't force your idiotic fantasies reg Diwali to kids.— Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) October 9, 2017
False equivalence. Bursting crackers has nothing to do with the Diwali tradition.The very word 'Diwali' means 'light'. Lighting diyas=Diwali https://t.co/Lmsu45fAXV— Prerna Bakshi (@bprerna) October 9, 2017
Yes coz when Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya you (& those who read your books) were bursting Chinese made crackers to celebrate the homecoming? https://t.co/wQ7zPKey8P— Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) October 9, 2017
Replying to Bhagat's tweet, Shashi Tharoor wrote that the crackers are "unholy add-ons."
Your examples of practices integral to those observances; banning them would be like banning lamps onDiwali. Firecrackers are unholy add-ons— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 9, 2017
And w all respect who decides on what makes a part of a celebration, done for generations, suddenly unholy? And the courts should ban it? https://t.co/YZqzDD8HfB— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BCCI Acts on Kohli's Idea, Plans Special Pay For 'Only' Test Players
- Padmavati: It's A Dream Team To Work With, Says Designer Duo Rimple-Harpreet
- From Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Sridevi, Celebrities Who Wowed In Traditional Attires
- Alia, Ranbir on Their Dads, Nepotism, Paparazzi Culture and More
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer