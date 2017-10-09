Chetan Bhagat Is Upset With Supreme Court's Decision To Ban Firecrackers



#BREAKING -- Ban on firecrackers till after Diwali; Firecrackers sale after November1 with restrictions: Supreme Court | Reports @SubhajitSG pic.twitter.com/j5B3Jqy6WM

— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 9, 2017

SC bans fireworks on Diwali? A full ban? What’s Diwali for children without crackers? — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

Banning crackers on Diwali is like banning Christmas trees on Christmas and goats on Bakr-Eid. Regulate. Don’t ban. Respect traditions. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

Can I just ask on cracker ban. Why only guts to do this for Hindu festivals? Banning goat sacrifice and Muharram bloodshed soon too? — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

It's a festival of lights. Not noise or air pollution. You're supposedly an IITian. Do you know what causes pollution? Burning crackers. 😡😡😡 — Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) October 9, 2017

It is one day of the year. Our biggest festival. Uber has saved pollution more than any ban would. Come up with innovations. Not bans. https://t.co/1XfDHatBjW — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

If you care turn off electricity in your house for a week and don’t use cars. On what basis are you imposing a ban on someone’s traditions? — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

I want to see people who fight to remove crackers for Diwali show the same passion in reforming other festivals full of blood and gore. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

Can I just ask on cracker ban. Why only guts to do this for Hindu festivals? Banning goat sacrifice and Muharram bloodshed soon too? — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

Don't communalise the issue,it is good decision, make by SC to control pollution, plant trees this DIWALI, jai Hind, what you say? — Atal Bihari Vajpayee (@atalbiharijifan) October 9, 2017

Hi Chetan would you rather have your children suffer respiratory disorders instead? Don't force your idiotic fantasies reg Diwali to kids. — Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) October 9, 2017

False equivalence. Bursting crackers has nothing to do with the Diwali tradition.The very word 'Diwali' means 'light'. Lighting diyas=Diwali https://t.co/Lmsu45fAXV — Prerna Bakshi (@bprerna) October 9, 2017

Yes coz when Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya you (& those who read your books) were bursting Chinese made crackers to celebrate the homecoming? https://t.co/wQ7zPKey8P — Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) October 9, 2017

Your examples of practices integral to those observances; banning them would be like banning lamps onDiwali. Firecrackers are unholy add-ons — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 9, 2017

And w all respect who decides on what makes a part of a celebration, done for generations, suddenly unholy? And the courts should ban it? https://t.co/YZqzDD8HfB — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

