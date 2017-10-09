GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chetan Bhagat Is Upset With Supreme Court's Decision To Ban Firecrackers

'Banning crackers on Diwali is like banning Christmas trees on Christmas and goats on Bakr-Eid. Regulate. Don’t ban,' Chetan Bhagat wrote.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 9, 2017, 7:15 PM IST
Photo credits: Chetan Bhagat/Facebook page
The Supreme Court on Monday said its order of last November banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) will continue till October 31.

A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said the apex court's September 12 order temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers would be effective from November 1. "We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity," the bench said.

The top court said it has not changed the September 12 order but its November 11, 2016, order banning the sale of firecrackers "should be given a chance".



While Twitterati had a mixed reaction to Supreme Court's decision, popular Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat disapproved of the court's firecracker order in a series of tweets.

Slamming the top court's order, Bhagat asked, "What’s Diwali for children without crackers?"




The author defended the burning of firecrackers in the name of tradition and compared the practice of bursting crackers to banning Christmas trees on Christmas or goats on Bakr-Eid.








When a Twitter user pointed out to Bhagat that bursting of crackers causes pollution, the author suggested that there were better ways to combat pollution. "It is one day of the year. Our biggest festival. Uber has saved pollution more than any ban would. Come up with innovations. Not bans," he tweeted.







He went on to defend the firecrackers saying, "If you care turn off electricity in your house for a week and don’t use cars. On what basis are you imposing a ban on someone’s traditions?"




Bhagat also went on to say that those wanting to reform festivals like Diwali, should "show the same passion in reforming other festivals full of blood and gore."







Bhagat's rant met with disagreement on the microblogging site. Replying to one of Bhagat's tweets, one user wrote, "Don't communalise the issue,it is good decision, make by SC to control pollution, plant trees this DIWALI, jai Hind, what you say?"
















Replying to Bhagat's tweet, Shashi Tharoor wrote that the crackers are "unholy add-ons."






