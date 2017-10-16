Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor Ready to Make Movies in Bollywood

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is game for working in the Hindi film industry if he is offered a "great script". Asked if he is open to work in a Bollywood film, Hemsworth told IANS in a round table conference in Sydney, "Sure. I'd go where the fun is and then scripts are. If there was a great script, I'd be up for anything."Hemsworth was here along with actor Mark Ruffalo and director Taika Waititi for the Sydney premiere of his upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok, which is the third installment in the 'Thor' franchise.Another new factor is that Hemsworth, who is popular for sporting long hair in the film for his iconic character Thor, will be seen in a short hairdo. He will be also fighting a war without his weapon -- the hammer, also known as Mjolnir. "Cutting the hair, losing the hammer to changing the costumes and then having someone like Taika who sort of brought such a unique vision and tone to it and humor," Hemsworth said. Adding a dash of humour to the film was a "big thing". "The big thing to it was to have more humor and having fun and wacky quality to it," he said.Thor: Ragnarok, which releases in India on November 3, is the 17th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all which culminates in Avengers: Infinity War. The new addition to the superhero film family is the Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, which makes her the first female villain in the Marvel universe. Hemsworth describes her as "awesome", and says that he was intimidated by her."I was pretty damn intimidated by her. I kind of worshiped her and I still do. I thought I don't deserve to stand in front of the camera with her... how am I going to pull this off. I met her and she's the most open, warm, ego-less, wonderful person.The actor, who has worked in films like Ghostbusters, Snow White And The Huntsman and Rush, says one needs to be open to learning. "I think it's part of having a great sense of humility. Be open to learn from people and little bit fear is good. It keeps you to work harder," Hemsworth, 34, added.