Christian Bale's Transformation For Upcoming Biopic Has Left Social Media Stunned

Here are some cursed images of Christian Bale bulking up to play Dick Cheney pic.twitter.com/aEHJkYzjUn — Lights, Camera, Podcast (@LightsCameraPod) November 14, 2017

Christian Bale is that bloke in the pub that clears the empty glasses even tho he doesn't work there. pic.twitter.com/JzQf7hhgMV — Paddy (@padleyr80) November 15, 2017

christian bale looks like a chef in a food magazine talking abt how his love of cooking helped him kick his drug addiction pic.twitter.com/mkJwwRCfJO — KRANG T. NELSON, JD DDS (@KrangTNelson) November 15, 2017

Christian Bale looks like the kind of guy who will give you unwanted advice when you’re playing a fruit machine pic.twitter.com/yE5LNj3wZq — Mnrrnt & 576 other people (@Mnrrnt) November 15, 2017

Christian Bale out here looking like a large shy baby pic.twitter.com/vJosknmYtK — Brett Quinn (@BrettQuinnPhD) November 14, 2017

Christian Bale is a goddamn shape shifter pic.twitter.com/qYuS6FB13m — Hank (@lockdog5000) November 15, 2017

Christian Bale before and after snorting 1 marijuana.



Marijuana is powerful and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/WVmMqciPqH — Barry McCockiner (@Sp0rtsTaIkJ0e) November 15, 2017

Christian bale on another one of his craaaaaazy diets pic.twitter.com/1YyuGMMbPr — debenhamsnition (@DeffinitionMC) November 15, 2017

Christian Bale's next part is playing 'man who stands next to bus driver and talks to him while he works' pic.twitter.com/1MTInS1NBc — Glenn Kitson (@Glenn_Kitson) November 14, 2017

Christian Bale putting on a ton of weight to play Dick Cheney and still being in slightly better shape than me feels like a personal attack. pic.twitter.com/d1WJVCkb0D — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) November 14, 2017

Is any one more dedicated to transforming his body for roles than Christian Bale?? pic.twitter.com/1RGYa1daxM — IGN (@IGN) November 15, 2017

Christian Bale suddenly looks like he has a lot of opinions about white genocide, assault rifles and family values. pic.twitter.com/ZMVysuQqgA — Olly Barter (@OllyBarter) November 15, 2017

Christian Bale is going to kill himself and we should stop encouraging him pic.twitter.com/Gp9WOXwm3l — zak (@ZakKondratenko) November 13, 2017