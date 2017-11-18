Christian Bale's Transformation For Upcoming Biopic Has Left Social Media Stunned
The Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale will be portraying former US Vice President Dick Cheney in his upcoming biopic. The actor revealed that he has been eating a lot of pies.
Source: Joe Berkowitz/Twitter | Paramount Classics Filmax Entertainment / Edward R. Pressman Productions, Muse Productions
From losing 65 pounds and eating only an apple and a can of tuna a day for the role of Trevor Reznik in The Machinist (2004) to Patrick Bateman in American Psycho (2000) to con artist Irving Rosenfeld in American Hustle (2013), Bale has come a long way. Oh did we mention him bulking up to play the superhero Batman in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's trilogy?
In order to develop the proper body type and gain weight, Bale told variety.com: "I've just been eating a lot of pies."
The upcoming film is currently untitled and is yet to go on the floors.
Adam McKay is set to direct and the film will also star Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, and Amy Adams is set to play Lynne Cheney.
Somehow, his transformation pictures surfaced on the microblogging site Twitter and people cannot stop talking about him ever since.
Here are some cursed images of Christian Bale bulking up to play Dick Cheney pic.twitter.com/aEHJkYzjUn— Lights, Camera, Podcast (@LightsCameraPod) November 14, 2017
Typical Christian Bale. pic.twitter.com/YWe3m2Y1cd— BBQChiken (@ChikenBbq) November 15, 2017
Christian Bale is that bloke in the pub that clears the empty glasses even tho he doesn't work there. pic.twitter.com/JzQf7hhgMV— Paddy (@padleyr80) November 15, 2017
christian bale looks like a chef in a food magazine talking abt how his love of cooking helped him kick his drug addiction pic.twitter.com/mkJwwRCfJO— KRANG T. NELSON, JD DDS (@KrangTNelson) November 15, 2017
Christian Bale looks like the kind of guy who will give you unwanted advice when you’re playing a fruit machine pic.twitter.com/yE5LNj3wZq— Mnrrnt & 576 other people (@Mnrrnt) November 15, 2017
Christian Bale out here looking like a large shy baby pic.twitter.com/vJosknmYtK— Brett Quinn (@BrettQuinnPhD) November 14, 2017
Christian Bale is a goddamn shape shifter pic.twitter.com/qYuS6FB13m— Hank (@lockdog5000) November 15, 2017
Christian Bale before and after snorting 1 marijuana.— Barry McCockiner (@Sp0rtsTaIkJ0e) November 15, 2017
Marijuana is powerful and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/WVmMqciPqH
Christian bale on another one of his craaaaaazy diets pic.twitter.com/1YyuGMMbPr— debenhamsnition (@DeffinitionMC) November 15, 2017
Christian Bale's next part is playing 'man who stands next to bus driver and talks to him while he works' pic.twitter.com/1MTInS1NBc— Glenn Kitson (@Glenn_Kitson) November 14, 2017
Christian Bale putting on a ton of weight to play Dick Cheney and still being in slightly better shape than me feels like a personal attack. pic.twitter.com/d1WJVCkb0D— Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) November 14, 2017
Is any one more dedicated to transforming his body for roles than Christian Bale?? pic.twitter.com/1RGYa1daxM— IGN (@IGN) November 15, 2017
Christian Bale suddenly looks like he has a lot of opinions about white genocide, assault rifles and family values. pic.twitter.com/ZMVysuQqgA— Olly Barter (@OllyBarter) November 15, 2017
Christian Bale is going to kill himself and we should stop encouraging him pic.twitter.com/Gp9WOXwm3l— zak (@ZakKondratenko) November 13, 2017
