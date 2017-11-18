GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Christian Bale's Transformation For Upcoming Biopic Has Left Social Media Stunned

The Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale will be portraying former US Vice President Dick Cheney in his upcoming biopic. The actor revealed that he has been eating a lot of pies.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 18, 2017, 1:49 PM IST
Source: Joe Berkowitz‏/Twitter | Paramount Classics Filmax Entertainment / Edward R. Pressman Productions, Muse Productions
For those who are late to the party, Aamir Khan is kinda the Christian Bale of the Bollywood world. The Oscar-winning actor has undergone such massive transformations in his career that he's recognised as the chameleon of the art.

From losing 65 pounds and eating only an apple and a can of tuna a day for the role of Trevor Reznik in The Machinist (2004) to Patrick Bateman in American Psycho (2000) to con artist Irving Rosenfeld in American Hustle (2013), Bale has come a long way. Oh did we mention him bulking up to play the superhero Batman in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's trilogy?

And now, Bale looks barely unrecognisable in the newest Avatar for his next project. He will be portraying former US Vice President Dick Cheney in his upcoming biopic. The actor revealed that he has been eating a lot of pies.

In order to develop the proper body type and gain weight, Bale told variety.com: "I've just been eating a lot of pies."

The upcoming film is currently untitled and is yet to go on the floors.

Adam McKay is set to direct and the film will also star Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, and Amy Adams is set to play Lynne Cheney.

Somehow, his transformation pictures surfaced on the microblogging site Twitter and people cannot stop talking about him ever since.





















































Battleground Padmavati: Gaps Between Myth and History

