Colin Firth, Britain's Pride, is Now an Italian Citizen

Colin Firth, the quintessential British gentleman, has taken up Italian citizenship, the country's interior ministry reported

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 25, 2017, 1:10 PM IST
Colin Firth, Britain's Pride, is Now an Italian Citizen
Colin Firth and his Italian wife Livia Giuggiol (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
He may be famed for portraying the quintessential Englishman but for Italy, British actor Colin Firth has "amore" and more. Firth took up Italian citizenship on Friday, the interior ministry in Rome announced.

"The celebrated actor, who received an Oscar for his work in the film The King's Speech, has married a citizen of our nation and has repeatedly expressed his love for our country," it said in a statement.

Firth, 57, married Italian producer Livia Giuggioli, 48, in 1997, according to the specialist movie site IMDb. They have two children.

His many successes include Pride and Prejudice, Love Actually, Kingsman: The Secret Service and the movie adaptation of the stage show of ABBA hits, Mamma Mia!
