Comedian Vir Das Was On Conan O'Brien's Show AGAIN And Pretty Much Killed It

Related Stories Vir Das Slays America As He Makes His Debut on Conan O'Brien's Show

Bollywood actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das is riding high on success.The actor-comedian who became the first Indian to have his own Netflix special - Abroad Understanding - debuted on late-night American TV show earlier this year as a guest on the talk show Conan, hosted by veteran American host and comedian, Conan O'Brien.Adding further to his growing popularity internationally, Das once again made an appearance on the popular show.Invited to the stage by Conan to talk about world news, Das talks about India's ever-growing population, its successful space outings, the status of natural resources in Africa, and how everything in Canada is perfect.The 5-minute-video has garnered nearly 230k views since its upload last night and is now going viral on Facebook. One of the comments on the video reads, "well, from the comment section there is only one global news you can get. It's that Indians are proud." Well, yes, we are. #ThankYouVir.In his earlier appeareance, Das had the audience in splits. From comparing Donald Trump to India's concept of arranged marriage, to making jokes on his own Indian accent, Das cracked 'em all. The comedian also took jibes at Mumbai's lack of space and how America's greatest achievement has been in making different kinds of cereals.