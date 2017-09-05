GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
3-min read

Congress Had A Cheeky Response After Getting Massively Trolled On Twitter

The Indian National Congress was trolled over a Twitter poll on Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 5, 2017, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Had A Cheeky Response After Getting Massively Trolled On Twitter
The Indian National Congress was trolled over a Twitter poll on Jawahar Lal Nehru.
Apart from the ground work, political parties in India have taken to social media platforms to directly connect with their audience. Parties such as BJP, AAP, and Congress have quite a presence on Twitter and Facebook platforms which they actively use to interact with their supporters and boost their online campaigns.

BJP which recently trended a hashtag #MangaluruChalo to gather protesters for a bike rally came under severe criticism for trending #DemonetisationSuccess a day after the RBI announced that 99% of the scrapped currency notes had come back into the system after demonetisation.

Congress, not wanting to be left too far behind in the competition, has got a lot of flak for running a poll on its official Twitter handle. The party has taken the initiative to make people more aware of their history by conducting Twitter polls using the hashtag #KnowYourLegacy.


The party has posted a few polls before and received genuine responses from Twitterati:









But a recent poll that apparently aims to improve one's general knowledge on former Nehru, got the party under fire.

It asked: "What animal did Prime Minister Nehru arrive in Bhutan on in 1958? #KnowYourLegacy"

The options that people were given were horse, yak, elephant, and donkey. Though Nehru rode a Yak, the trolls found the perfect opportunity to troll the party with 50% choosing the "donkey" option.




The party not only got trolled over the poll, it was also subjected to ridicule for deleting the poll.













The Indian National Congress came up with a genius idea to run the poll again, this time with a reframed question.


It asked: "In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it?"

The party included the option of "donkey" again and the troll chose to select it. Again. Yes. This time, getting a 76% out of 45,960 votes.





And Twitterati showed no mercy whatsoever.












Somehow, after getting trolled twice, Congress somehow managed to pull off a cheeky response while posting the answer to Nehru poll.


Calling it a "trick question" since the wrong answer was chosen both the times by Twitterati, INC wrote, "We got you! It was a trick question😀 So what animal did PM Nehru arrive on in Bhutan? A lesson to be learnt, read:





And some appreciated the rebuttal.













Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Road Ahead for Nirmala Sitharaman

The Road Ahead for Nirmala Sitharaman

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.