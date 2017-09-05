Congress Had A Cheeky Response After Getting Massively Trolled On Twitter

Who first unveiled the Skill Certification and Monetary Reward scheme, which is now branded as "Skill India"? #KnowYourLegacy — Congress (@INCIndia) September 3, 2017

During whose administration India saw the highest quarterly GDP growth rate of 11.4%? #KnowYourLegacy — Congress (@INCIndia) September 2, 2017

Haha @INCIndia Why did you delete this Poll ??? #KnowYourLegacy

Anyways Now you know your legacy "Donkeys" pic.twitter.com/kcGJDajSr6 — Naina 🇮🇳 (@NaIna0806) September 3, 2017

INCIndia Asked How Did Nehru die? Here is the answer. 😂#KnowYourLegacy Is pappu himself handling this handle?

😹😹😹😝😝 pic.twitter.com/iXJ1XqcNpV — 🔥NeHa The Kill£R🔥 (@_IamNeha_) September 4, 2017

During whose administration India saw the highest quantum of Scam ? @INCIndia #KnowYourLegacy — Sanjib Ghosh🔥সঞ্জীব (@sampadscales) September 2, 2017

In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it? #KnowYourLegacy — Congress (@INCIndia) September 4, 2017

PM Nehru on Donkey in 1958 #KnowYourLegacy pic.twitter.com/NJfg9NeUNA — Sir Zaid Hamid Insa (@SZaidHamid) September 4, 2017

Some mistakes are too much fun to only make once?



Same poll up again even after overwhelming response for choosing 'donkey'? Lol — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) September 4, 2017

ROFL! Words different but results same. One gets to ride what he deserves pic.twitter.com/YKCSf1U1dP — Suresh N (@surnell) September 4, 2017

We got you! It was a trick question😀 So what animal did PM Nehru arrive on in Bhutan? A lesson to be learnt, read: https://t.co/RSQt17LOGV pic.twitter.com/6A7Z0Kvrfx — Congress (@INCIndia) September 5, 2017

What an intelligent rebuttal! PS: It wasn't a trick question, but it sure is a brilliant comeback to turn this around. Way to go! :) https://t.co/bWOwOlgPuL — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) September 5, 2017

Right attitude regarding the criticism. Good work guys! ✋️ — Safwan Shafeeque (@safwanshafeeque) September 5, 2017

Really admire how well u guys took all the trolling... — Ashish Dalal (@ashishcdalal) September 5, 2017

Happy to see, you people are back with big bang. Humble n most inclusive. — couch potato (@yusufhawaldar) September 5, 2017

Apart from the ground work, political parties in India have taken to social media platforms to directly connect with their audience. Parties such as BJP, AAP, and Congress have quite a presence on Twitter and Facebook platforms which they actively use to interact with their supporters and boost their online campaigns.BJP which recently trended a hashtag #MangaluruChalo to gather protesters for a bike rally came under severe criticism for trending #DemonetisationSuccess a day after the RBI announced that 99% of the scrapped currency notes had come back into the system after demonetisation.Congress, not wanting to be left too far behind in the competition, has got a lot of flak for running a poll on its official Twitter handle. The party has taken the initiative to make people more aware of their history by conducting Twitter polls using the hashtag #KnowYourLegacy.But a recent poll that apparently aims to improve one's general knowledge on former Nehru, got the party under fire.It asked: "What animal did Prime Minister Nehru arrive in Bhutan on in 1958? #KnowYourLegacy"The options that people were given were horse, yak, elephant, and donkey. Though Nehru rode a Yak, the trolls found the perfect opportunity to troll the party with 50% choosing the "donkey" option.It asked: "In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it?"The party included the option of "donkey" again and the troll chose to select it. Again. Yes. This time, getting a 76% out of 45,960 votes.Calling it a "trick question" since the wrong answer was chosen both the times by Twitterati, INC wrote, "We got you! It was a trick question😀 So what animal did PM Nehru arrive on in Bhutan? A lesson to be learnt, read: