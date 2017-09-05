Congress Had A Cheeky Response After Getting Massively Trolled On Twitter
The Indian National Congress was trolled over a Twitter poll on Jawahar Lal Nehru.
BJP which recently trended a hashtag #MangaluruChalo to gather protesters for a bike rally came under severe criticism for trending #DemonetisationSuccess a day after the RBI announced that 99% of the scrapped currency notes had come back into the system after demonetisation.
Congress, not wanting to be left too far behind in the competition, has got a lot of flak for running a poll on its official Twitter handle. The party has taken the initiative to make people more aware of their history by conducting Twitter polls using the hashtag #KnowYourLegacy.
The party has posted a few polls before and received genuine responses from Twitterati:
Who first unveiled the Skill Certification and Monetary Reward scheme, which is now branded as "Skill India"? #KnowYourLegacy— Congress (@INCIndia) September 3, 2017
During whose administration India saw the highest quarterly GDP growth rate of 11.4%? #KnowYourLegacy— Congress (@INCIndia) September 2, 2017
But a recent poll that apparently aims to improve one's general knowledge on former Nehru, got the party under fire.
It asked: "What animal did Prime Minister Nehru arrive in Bhutan on in 1958? #KnowYourLegacy"
The options that people were given were horse, yak, elephant, and donkey. Though Nehru rode a Yak, the trolls found the perfect opportunity to troll the party with 50% choosing the "donkey" option.
Why @OfficeOfRG deleted this poll ? pic.twitter.com/Xwk6Osivv6— Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 3, 2017
The party not only got trolled over the poll, it was also subjected to ridicule for deleting the poll.
Haha @INCIndia Why did you delete this Poll ??? #KnowYourLegacy— Naina 🇮🇳 (@NaIna0806) September 3, 2017
Anyways Now you know your legacy "Donkeys" pic.twitter.com/kcGJDajSr6
INCIndia Asked How Did Nehru die? Here is the answer. 😂#KnowYourLegacy Is pappu himself handling this handle?— 🔥NeHa The Kill£R🔥 (@_IamNeha_) September 4, 2017
😹😹😹😝😝 pic.twitter.com/iXJ1XqcNpV
During whose administration India saw the highest quantum of Scam ? @INCIndia #KnowYourLegacy— Sanjib Ghosh🔥সঞ্জীব (@sampadscales) September 2, 2017
The Indian National Congress came up with a genius idea to run the poll again, this time with a reframed question.
It asked: "In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it?"
The party included the option of "donkey" again and the troll chose to select it. Again. Yes. This time, getting a 76% out of 45,960 votes.
In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it? #KnowYourLegacy— Congress (@INCIndia) September 4, 2017
And Twitterati showed no mercy whatsoever.
PM Nehru on Donkey in 1958 #KnowYourLegacy pic.twitter.com/NJfg9NeUNA— Sir Zaid Hamid Insa (@SZaidHamid) September 4, 2017
Some mistakes are too much fun to only make once?— Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) September 4, 2017
Same poll up again even after overwhelming response for choosing 'donkey'? Lol
ROFL! Words different but results same. One gets to ride what he deserves pic.twitter.com/YKCSf1U1dP— Suresh N (@surnell) September 4, 2017
Somehow, after getting trolled twice, Congress somehow managed to pull off a cheeky response while posting the answer to Nehru poll.
Calling it a "trick question" since the wrong answer was chosen both the times by Twitterati, INC wrote, "We got you! It was a trick question😀 So what animal did PM Nehru arrive on in Bhutan? A lesson to be learnt, read:
We got you! It was a trick question😀 So what animal did PM Nehru arrive on in Bhutan? A lesson to be learnt, read: https://t.co/RSQt17LOGV pic.twitter.com/6A7Z0Kvrfx— Congress (@INCIndia) September 5, 2017
And some appreciated the rebuttal.
What an intelligent rebuttal! PS: It wasn't a trick question, but it sure is a brilliant comeback to turn this around. Way to go! :) https://t.co/bWOwOlgPuL— Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) September 5, 2017
Right attitude regarding the criticism. Good work guys! ✋️— Safwan Shafeeque (@safwanshafeeque) September 5, 2017
Really admire how well u guys took all the trolling...— Ashish Dalal (@ashishcdalal) September 5, 2017
Happy to see, you people are back with big bang. Humble n most inclusive.— couch potato (@yusufhawaldar) September 5, 2017
