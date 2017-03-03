Dancers Pay The Perfect 'Yoga Se Hoga' Dance Tribute To Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev is someone who never ceases to amaze. His fitness and energy have us all wondering what he does right to be able to beat even an Olympic medallist. The yoga guru recently displayed his wrestling skills when he beat 2008 Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the Patanjali Powervita Pro Wrestling League (PWL).

And to pay tribute to the yoga master, a dance troupe posted a video - a fusion of yoga, popping and locking and other modern forms of dance - on a YouTube channel by the name Shraey Khanna. They captioned the video, "Yoga Se Hoga".

Each member of the group can be seen performing some terrific dance moves. Also, most of them have successfully pulled of some difficult yoga postures. The dancing is good and so is the coordination among the members. Take a look.