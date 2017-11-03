'Depressed' Over Suspended Twitter Account, KRK Threatens To Commit Suicide

#KamaalRKhan aka #KRK requests #Twitter to restore his suspended account within 15 days or else he will commit suicide. Read below 👇 pic.twitter.com/xT6wICIsMt — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) November 1, 2017

According to our sources-Versova Area police has just reached to KRK Bungalow because they got call that KRK is going to commit suicide today. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) November 3, 2017

KRK gonna commit suicide😂 wow go ahead — rupsa♡ (@rupali_brupsa) November 2, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂 — THE REALITY SHOWS (@TheRealityShows) November 2, 2017

KRK ka account suspend ho gaya 😂😂😂😂 and he will commit suicide agar account restore nahi hua toh !#BringBackKRK — Fidus Achates (@Sohni_Bose) November 2, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 2, 2017

I fully support KRK. He should totally commit suicide in protest against this grave Injustice.

KRK tum aage badho hum tumhare saath hai — Ayush Agrawal (@WatchingCricket) November 2, 2017

suicide karne do plzzz — HBDKINGKHAN (@RedCrystal_SRK) November 1, 2017

it would be great if he does that. — আমি রেশম ই (@reshmi_me1) November 1, 2017

Actor-turned-director Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, is back in the news and this time, the sexist loud mouth and self-appointed movie critic is threatening to commit suicide.Khan's Twitter account was suspended on October 18, after he had reportedly revealed the climax of Zaira Wasim starrer and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar. In one of his tweets, he had also launched an attack against Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. He wrote, “If u r not a good father or ur father was not a good father whom u never respected then don’t say dat we don’t love children.”"I have spent four years and lots of money to build my six million followers account on Twitter. Therefore, I will definitely go to court on Twitter to ask them to reimburse me the money and time I have spent on my account so far," read a statement by Kamaal on the official Twitter handle of KRK Box Office, where he shares news and reviews about films.And now, in a press release put up on the Twitter handle KRK Box Office (now deleted), Khan claimed that he was “depressed” over his suspended Twitter account.The press release was later posted by trade analyst Atul Mohan and his tweet was shared by KRK Box Office account (@KRKBoxOffice).The release read, "I request @TwitterIndia and staff Ms. Mahima Kaul, Viral Jani and Mr. Taranjeet Singhto restore my account within 15 days,” Khan said in the press release. “1st they did charge me millions of rupees and then suddenly suspended my account. So am depressed because they have cheated me. If they won’t restore my account, I will commit suicide and all these people will be responsible for my death."As the news spread, KRK Box Office account (@KRKBoxOffice) later took to the site to inform that Versova Area police had reached KRK's bungalow after receiving a call about his suicide threat."According to our sources-Versova Area police has just reached to KRK Bungalow because they got call that KRK is going to commit suicide today," the tweet read.However, Twitter seemed hardly affected by the news. In fact, many are now asking him to "go ahead" with it.