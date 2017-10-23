Dhinchak Pooja's New Song 'Aafreen Fathima' Proves Why She Deserves To Be on Bigg Boss
The Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja released her latest gem 'Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai' just before entering the Bigg Boss house.
Photo credits: Dhinchak Pooja / YouTube
Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja who is currently riding on her Internet success became the first wild card entry of the reality show Bigg Boss this season.
Dhinchak Pooja had sent her fans into a frenzy after she confirmed that she was going to be a part of this season's Bigg Boss. In her audition video for the reality show, Pooja introduces herself in full swag and even warns the show's host Salman Khan, saying "beware". She then says the latest season of the controversial reality show is going to be the most popular one as she is entering the house.
Before entering the house, Dhinchak dropped another bomb. Yes. The Internet sensation released her latest gem "Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai" on her YouTube channel just before her "Bigg" entry and in just 3 days the video that is doing rounds on the Internet has garnered more than 600k views.
