Dhoni's Santa Look Steals The Show As India Celebrates Victory Over SL

Following the latest win against the Lankans, the Indian players were pictured in the festive mood on Christmas Eve.

Naina Chaturvedi | CNN-News18

Updated:December 25, 2017, 1:30 PM IST
Image Credits: BCCI/Instagram
Indian Cricket fans were all smiles on Sunday evening as team India won the T20 international series against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led team attained the victory by beating the opponents by five wickets.

To celebrate the win and bring in the Christmas Eve, the entire team donned Santa caps and got smilingly clicked in their Santa ‘avatar.’ Out of all the players, MS
Dhoni’s superbly adorable look made his Twitter fans go aww over him.
































