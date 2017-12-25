Dhoni's Santa Look Steals The Show As India Celebrates Victory Over SL
Following the latest win against the Lankans, the Indian players were pictured in the festive mood on Christmas Eve.
Image Credits: BCCI/Instagram
To celebrate the win and bring in the Christmas Eve, the entire team donned Santa caps and got smilingly clicked in their Santa ‘avatar.’ Out of all the players, MS
Dhoni’s superbly adorable look made his Twitter fans go aww over him.
Santa is Here 😍 Merry Christmas everyone😇😇#Dhoni #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/d9t16m8U1q— MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) December 24, 2017
#MerryChristmas Mahiii @msdhoni u r always a Santa of mine🎅🎅🎅🎅 Thank you for all good memories that u've given to us.. tons of love for u😘😘😘😘😘😘stay blessed nd keep rocking forever #Dhoni #Thala #legend 😎 pic.twitter.com/6lXI0yW1ni— Pooja Awasthi (@imspritual) December 25, 2017
We have spotted the coolest Santa ever 😇😍#Dhoni #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7bNgxj3S5I— MS Dhoni MS Dhoni (@msdfanofficial) December 25, 2017
Santa arrived in Mumbai after finishing the match in his new Jersey 😇 pic.twitter.com/vfpmeCrvRG— Trends Dhoni ™ (@TrendsDhoni) December 24, 2017
Dhoni is Santa Claus of the cricket. He gives cricketing knowledge & acumen as free gifts.— Chandan (@sportsbloggerCK) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/TdqdGo1FWt
I never seen cool Santa🎅— sαnkαr mαhí 07 (@Im_sankar07) December 24, 2017
Now he is here🎅🎅@msdhoni MS Dhoni @ChennaiIPL #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/jhW1wztSQ8
What i see in every picture.. 😄— Kajol (@kajol_0714) December 24, 2017
Only MS Dhoni.. 😉😍
Most Calm & Cool Santa.. 😘#MSDhoni #INDvsSL #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/NdzvuwkSa6
This is too much for my poor heart to take😭❤ Ziva would be so happy seeing you as a santa @msdhoni 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/5Ww4znnjpH— Hiru. (@DhoniFangirl) December 24, 2017
Merry Christmas everyone ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/z9G3J5nCXJ— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 24, 2017
