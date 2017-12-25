Dhoni's Santa Look Steals The Show As India Celebrates Victory Over SL

#MerryChristmas Mahiii @msdhoni u r always a Santa of mine🎅🎅🎅🎅 Thank you for all good memories that u've given to us.. tons of love for u😘😘😘😘😘😘stay blessed nd keep rocking forever #Dhoni #Thala #legend 😎 pic.twitter.com/6lXI0yW1ni — Pooja Awasthi (@imspritual) December 25, 2017

We have spotted the coolest Santa ever 😇😍#Dhoni #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7bNgxj3S5I — MS Dhoni MS Dhoni (@msdfanofficial) December 25, 2017

Santa arrived in Mumbai after finishing the match in his new Jersey 😇 pic.twitter.com/vfpmeCrvRG — Trends Dhoni ™ (@TrendsDhoni) December 24, 2017

Dhoni is Santa Claus of the cricket. He gives cricketing knowledge & acumen as free gifts.



Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/TdqdGo1FWt — Chandan (@sportsbloggerCK) December 25, 2017

This is too much for my poor heart to take😭❤ Ziva would be so happy seeing you as a santa @msdhoni 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/5Ww4znnjpH — Hiru. (@DhoniFangirl) December 24, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/z9G3J5nCXJ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 24, 2017

Indian Cricket fans were all smiles on Sunday evening as team India won the T20 international series against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led team attained the victory by beating the opponents by five wickets.To celebrate the win and bring in the Christmas Eve, the entire team donned Santa caps and got smilingly clicked in their Santa ‘avatar.’ Out of all the players, MSDhoni’s superbly adorable look made his Twitter fans go aww over him.