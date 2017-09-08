GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Digvijaya Singh Faces Backlash After Posting An Abusive Meme Against PM Narendra Modi

Rajya Sabha Parliamentarian Digvijaya Singh faced backlash after he posted an abusive meme on Modi and his supporters.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 8, 2017, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Digvijaya Singh Faces Backlash After Posting An Abusive Meme Against PM Narendra Modi
Rajya Sabha Parliamentarian Digvijaya Singh faced backlash after he posted an abusive meme on Modi and his supporters.
With great power comes great responsibility they say. And when you run a verified account on a social networking site with more than 700k followers reading your posts, you either have to keep your emotions in leash or well, brace yourself for the backlash for every stray tweet you wish to share in the public domain.

A day after the nation started a Twitter movement of sorts on the micro blogging site with angry users trending #BlockNarendraModi over Modi following abusive 'troll' accounts who justified and celebrated Gauri Lankesh's death, the General Secretary of All India Congress Committee Digvijaya Singh managed to grab the eyeballs of many on the platform.

On Friday, Singh posted an abusive meme taking a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "Bhakts" (a derogatory term used on the social media against Modi's supporters) followers.

The meme read:

"Mere do achievements
1. Bhakton ko Ch***** banaya
2. Ch****** ko Bhakt banaya."

Along with the meme, Singh wrote:

"Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the "Art of Fooling!"

Here's the tweet:








Needless to say, Singh's tweet drew a severe flak on the micro blogging site. Some couldn't fathom how a former CM could post such a tweet, while some trolls got back with nasty replies.




































Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES