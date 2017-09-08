Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the "Art of Fooling!" pic.twitter.com/6BGz3lFtcf — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 8, 2017

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh posts abusive meme against PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/saSBikgpHP — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 8, 2017

This the level of a General Secretary of a National Party... He was Chief Minister of a state.... Cheap — Yogesh Mandhani (@yogeshmandhani) September 8, 2017

You don't have to apologise sir. Aapka bhi Naam hai is meiṅ 😂 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 8, 2017

When an elected representative tweet something with word 'chutiya' in it, tells a lot about his character, leadership and vision. — Miss Aarya (@whsitleblower) September 8, 2017

दिल खुश होता है जब आप मोदीजी का नाम लेकर सुबह से ही रोना चालू करते हैं, और यही हमारे लिए अच्छे दिन है। — तेज पाण्डेय (@TejbhushanP) September 8, 2017

Sir ji time to eat center fresh pic.twitter.com/aOOewSKouI — vikas (@vikas2397) September 8, 2017

Whenever you done insulting him and all those who voted for him, do celebrate his victory again in 2019. — Prachi🚩 (@INDpheobebuffay) September 8, 2017

I'm very worried with @digvijaya_28 doing all the trolling these days. This was a job for low-lifes like us. Now Cong GS is doing it. — WTF (@tweetbison) September 8, 2017

Another abusive sanghi spotted. pic.twitter.com/UHUhoQiCjY — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) September 8, 2017

With great power comes great responsibility they say. And when you run a verified account on a social networking site with more than 700k followers reading your posts, you either have to keep your emotions in leash or well, brace yourself for the backlash for every stray tweet you wish to share in the public domain.A day after the nation started a Twitter movement of sorts on the micro blogging site with angry users trending #BlockNarendraModi over Modi following abusive 'troll' accounts who justified and celebrated Gauri Lankesh's death, the General Secretary of All India Congress Committee Digvijaya Singh managed to grab the eyeballs of many on the platform.On Friday, Singh posted an abusive meme taking a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "Bhakts" (a derogatory term used on the social media against Modi's supporters) followers."Mere do achievements1. Bhakton ko Ch***** banaya2. Ch****** ko Bhakt banaya.""Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the "Art of Fooling!"