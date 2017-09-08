Digvijaya Singh Faces Backlash After Posting An Abusive Meme Against PM Narendra Modi
Rajya Sabha Parliamentarian Digvijaya Singh faced backlash after he posted an abusive meme on Modi and his supporters.
A day after the nation started a Twitter movement of sorts on the micro blogging site with angry users trending #BlockNarendraModi over Modi following abusive 'troll' accounts who justified and celebrated Gauri Lankesh's death, the General Secretary of All India Congress Committee Digvijaya Singh managed to grab the eyeballs of many on the platform.
On Friday, Singh posted an abusive meme taking a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "Bhakts" (a derogatory term used on the social media against Modi's supporters) followers.
The meme read:
"Mere do achievements
1. Bhakton ko Ch***** banaya
2. Ch****** ko Bhakt banaya."
Along with the meme, Singh wrote:
"Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the "Art of Fooling!"
Here's the tweet:
Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the "Art of Fooling!" pic.twitter.com/6BGz3lFtcf— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 8, 2017
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh posts abusive meme against PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/saSBikgpHP— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 8, 2017
Needless to say, Singh's tweet drew a severe flak on the micro blogging site. Some couldn't fathom how a former CM could post such a tweet, while some trolls got back with nasty replies.
This the level of a General Secretary of a National Party... He was Chief Minister of a state.... Cheap— Yogesh Mandhani (@yogeshmandhani) September 8, 2017
You don't have to apologise sir. Aapka bhi Naam hai is meiṅ 😂— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 8, 2017
चाचा, कैसी रही? pic.twitter.com/G20AwBapwc— Shiv Singh (@shivsBHARAT) September 8, 2017
When an elected representative tweet something with word 'chutiya' in it, tells a lot about his character, leadership and vision.— Miss Aarya (@whsitleblower) September 8, 2017
दिल खुश होता है जब आप मोदीजी का नाम लेकर सुबह से ही रोना चालू करते हैं, और यही हमारे लिए अच्छे दिन है।— तेज पाण्डेय (@TejbhushanP) September 8, 2017
Sir ji time to eat center fresh pic.twitter.com/aOOewSKouI— vikas (@vikas2397) September 8, 2017
Whenever you done insulting him and all those who voted for him, do celebrate his victory again in 2019.— Prachi🚩 (@INDpheobebuffay) September 8, 2017
I'm very worried with @digvijaya_28 doing all the trolling these days. This was a job for low-lifes like us. Now Cong GS is doing it.— WTF (@tweetbison) September 8, 2017
Another abusive sanghi spotted. pic.twitter.com/UHUhoQiCjY— Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) September 8, 2017
