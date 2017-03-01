Disha Patani Shows Off Her Dance Moves On Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You
(Photo: News18.com)
Disha Patani, who debuted in MS Dhoni- The Untold Story and starred alongside Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood in Kung Fu Yoga, recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off her dancing skills to the global chart-buster Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran.
While the IIT students dance video on the same track went viral, Patani's video too seems to have the potential to go viral on social media.
Choreographed by celebrity dance trainer Harsh Vardhan Khemka, Patani seems to be totally enjoying the dance routine. In fact, the ease and flexibility with which she is grooving to the track, matching steps with the trainer, Patani seems like a pro.
Her killer moves are sure to give some tough competition to other B-town beauties. Take a look.
First Published: March 1, 2017, 4:23 PM IST
Recommended For You
- New Formula 1 Cars the Fastest I Have Ever Driven: Lewis Hamilton
- New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Could Have a Top Speed of Over 140 Km/h
- #UnitedByHalf | News18 Talks to People About Gender Equality
- Logan: Why Hugh Jackman Is Irreplaceable As Wolverine For Fans
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Randeep Ahead of Others in Best Supporting Actor Category