Donald Trump Responds To Women's March, Slams Celebrities Involved In Protests

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to the demonstrators who poured into the streets of Washington and other cities around the world to protest against him, saying he was "under the impression that we just had an election!"

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Trump also used the opportunity to take a shot at the many celebrities who participated on Saturday in the Women's March on Washington and in other rallies in the United States and abroad, meant as a rejoinder to his inauguration the day before, EFE news reported.

Madonna, Alicia Keys, Scarlett Johanson, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera and Michael Moore were among the celebrities who joined in the protests.

Trump posted his response on his personal Twitter account and not on the official account assigned to the President (@POTUS).

The President also commented on the number of people who watched Friday's inauguration on television.

"Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!"

The President noted that he supported freedom of expression and the right of people to demonstrate.

"Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views," Trump said in a tweet.