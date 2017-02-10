Donald Trump Trolled For 'See You In Court' Tweet After Hold On Travel Ban

US President Donald Trump on Thursday tasted defeat in court when a federal appeals panel unanimously rejected his bid to reinstate his temporary ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The panel, at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, San Francisco, in its decision said the administration had pointed to "no evidence" that anyone from the seven nations had committed terrorism in the US, the New York Times reported.

And soon after, Trump did what he does best. He tweeted!

The 45th POTUS took to his personal Twitter account by the handle @realdonaldtrump, and wrote, "See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake! (sic)."

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

This of course didn't go unnoticed and Twitteratti had a fun time trolling '@realdonaltrump' for dragging the judges to court!

are u.. are u gonna sue the judicial branch https://t.co/a7ZW9xUliJ — jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 9, 2017

“oh no, not court” —judges — both are equally bad (@caseyjohnston) February 10, 2017

"SEE YOU IN COURT"

"Ok cool, that is where we work, so it is very convenient for us" — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 10, 2017

President Trump, after losing in court, says he will see the court. In court. — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 9, 2017

Fixed that for you.@realDonaldTrump SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! pic.twitter.com/YoHQ9tCAGl — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) February 9, 2017

The travel ban, one of the first executive orders Trump issued after taking office on January 20, suspended worldwide refugee entry into the US. It also barred visitors from the seven nations for up to 90 days to give federal security agencies time to impose stricter vetting processes.

With input from IANS.