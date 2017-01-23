»
2-min read

Donald Trump's Education Secretary Nominee Slammed For Grammatically Incorrect Tweet

News18.com

First published: January 23, 2017, 1:52 PM IST | Updated: 21 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Donald Trump's Education Secretary Nominee Slammed For Grammatically Incorrect Tweet
(Photo: Reuters)

On January 20, Donald Trump took oath as the 45th President of the United States of America and a host of VIPs, members of Trump's cabinet with thousands of people, attended the grand event in Washington DC.

And one among the many present at the event was Betsy DeVos, Trump's Education Secretary pick.

DaVos took to Twitter to send a congratulatory message to Trump and talk about witnessing the historic inauguration, and made a grammatical error in her tweet.

The 58-year-old immediately received a lot of backlash for her grammatically incorrect post. Netizens were unforgiving, keeping in mind that she is the nominee for Secretary of Education. They bashed her on Twitter, corrected her tweet and slammed her for incorrect use of words.

Soon after, DaVos deleted the tweet and posted a corrected version. And in yet another tweet, she acknowledged that there was indeed an error in the previously written tweet.

But netizens were quick to point out that even after she corrected her tweet, it was still grammatically incorrect.

And then she got slammed again.

DeVos is married to Dick DeVos, who ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the governorship in Michigan.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.