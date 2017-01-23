On January 20, Donald Trump took oath as the 45th President of the United States of America and a host of VIPs, members of Trump's cabinet with thousands of people, attended the grand event in Washington DC.

And one among the many present at the event was Betsy DeVos, Trump's Education Secretary pick.

DaVos took to Twitter to send a congratulatory message to Trump and talk about witnessing the historic inauguration, and made a grammatical error in her tweet.

The 58-year-old immediately received a lot of backlash for her grammatically incorrect post. Netizens were unforgiving, keeping in mind that she is the nominee for Secretary of Education. They bashed her on Twitter, corrected her tweet and slammed her for incorrect use of words.

Fixed Betsy DeVos's tweet. She can thank the _public_ elementary school, middle school, high school, and universities where I was educated. pic.twitter.com/A9fmIXRVlB — Yael Rice (@Yael_Rice) January 20, 2017

Soon after, DaVos deleted the tweet and posted a corrected version. And in yet another tweet, she acknowledged that there was indeed an error in the previously written tweet.

Honored to witness the historic Inauguration and swearing-in ceremony for the 45th President of the United States! pic.twitter.com/jjWEgMTSov — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) January 20, 2017

Apologies for the earlier error, everyone. Proof our staff members are only human! :) — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) January 20, 2017

@BetsyDeVos At least you tried to fix it after deleting the old tweet, but it's still wrong :D pic.twitter.com/wuvcmJbQaA — Barnacules (@Barnacules) January 22, 2017

But netizens were quick to point out that even after she corrected her tweet, it was still grammatically incorrect.

@BetsyDeVos Even after you corrected the tweet, it's still grammatically incorrect. But please, tell us how to teach our kids... — David Duran (@mrdavidduran) January 22, 2017

And then she got slammed again.

@BetsyDeVos Your grammar is atrocious. — Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) January 22, 2017

@AViski @sunnysk206 How about someone with actual teaching experience — Brian Kinghorn (@LionKinghorn) January 21, 2017

FYI: @BetsyDeVos has no education degree, she's never been a teacher, and she never attended a public school. #Disqualified #DeVosHearing — Andy Alexander (@Andy_Dont_Tweet) January 18, 2017

DeVos is married to Dick DeVos, who ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the governorship in Michigan.