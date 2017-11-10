Donald Trump's Humble Lunch With Shinzo Abe Has Skyrocketed Burger Sales In Japan
Trump enjoyed a hamburger over lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - a move that has since been called 'one of the most Trump things ever.'
Photo credits: Shinzo Abe / Twitter | MUNCH'S BURGER SHACK / Facebook Page
United States Prez Donald Trump's trip to Japan is getting better day by day.
Earlier last week, Trump enjoyed a hamburger over lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - a move that has since been called "one of the most Trump things ever."
"We sincerely welcome President Trump on his visit to Japan! We're getting down to business right away over hamburgers," said Abe on Twitter.
Trump's classically American meal has skyrocketed a small-business owner in Tokyo to fame.
The owner of Munch’s Burger Shack in the Minato Ward in Tokyo, Yutaka Yanagisawa, accepted the offer with both hands as he was chosen to serve the president of the United States.
Sora News 24 reported that hordes of customers have been coming to the 40-year-old chef’s two burger shack locations to buy the Trump burger — a colby-jack cheeseburger made with 100 percent American Angus beef that costs 1,200 yen ($10.54).
It was also reported that the location in Toranomon had completely sold out of burgers by 2:30 p.m. the day after the restaurant appeared on television, revealing that Trump was a customer.
Yanagisawa who was sent to the golf course to cook his signature burger got to shake hands with Trump himeself who said the well-done burger was “very good.”
Trump's Japan visit has been a roller-coaster ride. From sparking a feeding frenzy on social media when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's great fall into a bunker while playing golf, we have seen it all.
(h/t Sora News 24, Mashable)
トランプ大統領の来日を、心より歓迎します！今から、さっそくハンバーガーでビジネスランチです。@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/9RiaibqNLO
— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) November 5, 2017
これ、安倍先生バンザイの方は恥ずかしくないの？— umekichi (@umekichkun) November 6, 2017
接待ゴルフを内閣総理大臣がやってる。
ネトウヨの方々は、安倍先生に噛みついた方がいい。 pic.twitter.com/Pm2hMzei4b
(h/t Sora News 24, Mashable)
