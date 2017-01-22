Donald Trump's Inaugral Cake Was 'Commissioned' To Look Like Obama's, Says Chef

The cake at President Donald Trump's third inaugral ball at the "Salute to our Armed Services" event, mirrored one at Barack Obama's in 2013 suggests Pastry chef Duff Goldman's tweet of side-by-side images of identical cakes.

One of the cakes was made by Goldman of Food Network cake-baking fame and his Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes for Barack Obama's inaugural ball in 2013, and the other was of the one cut by Trump at his inaugural ball, re-created by Buttercream Bakeshop.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Buttercream Bakeshop, led by owner and pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac, posted a picture of the re-created cake on Instagram with an extensively elucidative caption that read "Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night's inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama's inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it,".

That the profits from the cake will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign, "Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!" could possibly be a rather humanitarian and altruistic move to ward off any controversy that could have been triggered by the replicated work.

Trump cut the cake at his third and final inaugural ball, at the "Salute to our Armed Services" event and was joined by First Lady Melania Trump, as well as Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.

Appreciating and applauding the chef and the recreation, Goldman tweeted:

Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all. — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

What followed thereafter, was a healthy exchange of tweets betweeen the pastry chefs.

Thanks for the chat @Duff_Goldman. You are a class act! — Buttercream Bakeshop (@BttrcrmBakeshop) January 22, 2017