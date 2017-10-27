Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash Over Her 'Sexist' Tweet To Katy Perry
Ellen DeGeneres received social media backlash after her birthday message to singer Katy Perry was branded sexist by Twitterati.
Ellen DeGeneres with partner Portia de Rossi and Katy Perry Credit: Getty Images
59-year-old DeGeneres courted outrage on Wednesday after her "sexist" joke didn't go well with many on the platform.
Attaching a photograph with her staring open-mouthed at Perry’s breasts, DeGeneres wrote, "Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!"
Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017
Ellen’s tweet came at a particularly turbulent time in Hollywood. DeGeneres who was an outspoken critic in the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal and a part of the #MeToo movement was slammed for her "sexist" joke with many mentioning that a similar tweet from a man would have garnered criticism.
Actor Michael Rapaport and TV host Piers Morgan were quick to slam Ellen's tweet with Morgan writing, “If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!’”
Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo. pic.twitter.com/7fvRGg9lgZ— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017
If a DUDE said this the World would stop https://t.co/I4rOKmIplI— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017
Others too on the site showed displeasure to the star's tweet.
How is this acceptable with everything going on in Hollywood. If it was a man he would be blasted. Oh, that’s right she is lesbian. #unreal— Jeremy Rist (@jMOTOrist) October 25, 2017
Not appropriate, regardless of gender. I'd be offended if this tweet was about me on my birthday.— Janet (@janetcwalsh1) October 25, 2017
Ellen DeGeneres sexually harasses Katy Perry. Wonder how she interviews female employees?— True News Network (@TrueNewsGlobal) October 25, 2017
Hollywood = #Weinsteinpic.twitter.com/NrBdLWDUFz
How funny ellen can say and post this shit but anyone else ... Everyone would have a fucking fit...— Frank Elizalde (@Bigspk99) October 25, 2017
#hollywood at it's finest. #doubleStandards are so obvious here. If it were a man, especially a #Rep man. This pic would put him in timeout— Rebel Alliance (@TheRebelUSA) October 25, 2017
However, there were many who defended Ellen on the grounds of her being friends with Katy Perry.
No. It has to do with them being very good friends.— Ian Hardison (@ViewsUpNorth) October 25, 2017
Their prerogative I guess. I say happy bday to friends on their social media even if I plan to see them later or whatever.— #fightback (@mercedesv76) October 25, 2017
If that's a thing that both you and that friend are cool with, and both of you explicitly know that, yes...— James McBrayer (@McBrayerJames) October 25, 2017
See the difference is your not Katy Perry and don't have the friendship that Ellen and Katy have.— Ian Hardison (@ViewsUpNorth) October 25, 2017
