GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash Over Her 'Sexist' Tweet To Katy Perry

Ellen DeGeneres received social media backlash after her birthday message to singer Katy Perry was branded sexist by Twitterati.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 27, 2017, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash Over Her 'Sexist' Tweet To Katy Perry
Ellen DeGeneres with partner Portia de Rossi and Katy Perry Credit: Getty Images
The daytime talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has received social media backlash after her birthday message to Katy Perry was branded sexist by Twitterati.

59-year-old DeGeneres courted outrage on Wednesday after her "sexist" joke didn't go well with many on the platform.

Attaching a photograph with her staring open-mouthed at Perry’s breasts, DeGeneres wrote, "Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!"




Ellen’s tweet came at a particularly turbulent time in Hollywood. DeGeneres who was an outspoken critic in the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal and a part of the #MeToo movement was slammed for her "sexist" joke with many mentioning that a similar tweet from a man would have garnered criticism.

Actor Michael Rapaport and TV host Piers Morgan were quick to slam Ellen's tweet with Morgan writing, “If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!’”









Others too on the site showed displeasure to the star's tweet.




















However, there were many who defended Ellen on the grounds of her being friends with Katy Perry.
















Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES