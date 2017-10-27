Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash Over Her 'Sexist' Tweet To Katy Perry

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo. pic.twitter.com/7fvRGg9lgZ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017

If a DUDE said this the World would stop https://t.co/I4rOKmIplI — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017

How is this acceptable with everything going on in Hollywood. If it was a man he would be blasted. Oh, that’s right she is lesbian. #unreal — Jeremy Rist (@jMOTOrist) October 25, 2017

Not appropriate, regardless of gender. I'd be offended if this tweet was about me on my birthday. — Janet (@janetcwalsh1) October 25, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres sexually harasses Katy Perry. Wonder how she interviews female employees?



Hollywood = #Weinsteinpic.twitter.com/NrBdLWDUFz — True News Network (@TrueNewsGlobal) October 25, 2017

How funny ellen can say and post this shit but anyone else ... Everyone would have a fucking fit... — Frank Elizalde (@Bigspk99) October 25, 2017

#hollywood at it's finest. #doubleStandards are so obvious here. If it were a man, especially a #Rep man. This pic would put him in timeout — Rebel Alliance (@TheRebelUSA) October 25, 2017

No. It has to do with them being very good friends. — Ian Hardison (@ViewsUpNorth) October 25, 2017

Their prerogative I guess. I say happy bday to friends on their social media even if I plan to see them later or whatever. — #fightback (@mercedesv76) October 25, 2017

If that's a thing that both you and that friend are cool with, and both of you explicitly know that, yes... — James McBrayer (@McBrayerJames) October 25, 2017

See the difference is your not Katy Perry and don't have the friendship that Ellen and Katy have. — Ian Hardison (@ViewsUpNorth) October 25, 2017

The daytime talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has received social media backlash after her birthday message to Katy Perry was branded sexist by Twitterati.59-year-old DeGeneres courted outrage on Wednesday after her "sexist" joke didn't go well with many on the platform.Attaching a photograph with her staring open-mouthed at Perry’s breasts, DeGeneres wrote, "Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!"Ellen’s tweet came at a particularly turbulent time in Hollywood. DeGeneres who was an outspoken critic in the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal and a part of the #MeToo movement was slammed for her "sexist" joke with many mentioning that a similar tweet from a man would have garnered criticism.Actor Michael Rapaport and TV host Piers Morgan were quick to slam Ellen's tweet with Morgan writing, “If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!’”