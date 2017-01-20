Ellen DeGeneres Pays Emotional Tribute To Barack Obama

Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Ellen DeGeneres paid an emotional tribute to America's first black President Barack Obama.

In a nearly 5-minute long video which compiled all the special moments that Ellen shared with the Obamas in the last eight years, she thanked the 44th President of America for changing her life. She said, "I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife. His courage and compassion created equality for everyone."

The video aired a montage showcasing short clips from Ellen's many encounters with the soon-to-be former first couple of the United States over the years. And the touching moments, the sweet conversations and the fun that the three had together is sure to move you to tears.

Take a look: