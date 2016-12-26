Ellen Pompeo Sad After Backlash Over Black Emojis

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo responded to backlash over using black emojis, saying she is sad that people attacked her for standing up for equality.

The actress was criticised online on Friday for her response to a user who condemned her use of black emojis in a tweet.

The actress was one of the many who called out A&E (a cable channel) over its controversial Ku Klux Klan documentary, and she commended the network for listening to the critics and "caring enough to make changes".

Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes 👏🏾👍🏾A&E Changes ‘Generation KKK’ Title | Variety https://t.co/bvwsLCKDZ6 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016



But she was targeted by haters due to the emojis she used on her tweet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pompeo reacted to the issue in a Twitter post, which read, "I'm so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I'm sad that people chose anger and I'm sorry if I offended anyone."

I'm so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I'm sad that people chose anger and I'm sorry if I offended anyone — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

When one of her haters responded by saying: "Shut up, white lady, the actress further posted, "That's white lady with a black husband and black children to you babe."

That's white lady with a black husband and black children to you babe 💋 https://t.co/BTQuSHJ1sr — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

She then vented her frustration saying, "What's crazy is how angry everyone is... This is all about emojis people."

What's crazy is how angry everyone is... this is all about emojis people — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016